AP records 37 per cent deficit rain in June

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Andhra Pradesh received 37 per cent deficit rainfall in June. However, significant rains are likely to pound the State in July.

Dr Sagili Karunasagar, a scientist at IMD in Amaravati, told TNIE, “Before the beginning of the month, we predicted below-normal rainfall activity for June. The primary cause of this was the delayed monsoon. Even though it commenced on June 11, substantial progress was not observed until June 20. Additionally, the deficit in rainfall during June has been attributed to a lack of adequate wind circulation and the absence of monsoon depressions over the Bay of Bengal.”

Further, he explained that despite El Nino conditions not yet prevailing, the deficiency in rainfall within the State can also be attributed to pre-El Niño conditions.

On the forecast for July, Karunasagar stated, “There will be substantial rainfall in the State this month. We have two sub-divisions in Andhra Pradesh: Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. As per the forecast, Coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience above-normal rainfall, while Rayalaseema is likely to record rainfall within the normal and below-normal range. Overall, the State can anticipate significant rains in July.”

As per the latest predictions by IMD-Amaravati, citizens can expect thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rainfall, and strong winds over the next few days. On Saturday, thunderstorms and lightning are expected at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP). Additionally, strong winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph are anticipated at isolated places across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

On Sunday, strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely to persist at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema. The weather conditions on July 10 are expected to mirror those of the previous day, with strong winds maintaining speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

On July 11, heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP. The downpour may lead to localised flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected at isolated places across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

Ichchapuram records the highest rainfall of 66 mm

On Friday, Srikakulam district experienced substantial rains with Ichchapuram mandal recording the highest rainfall of 66 mm, followed by Tekkali mandal (51 mm) and Kotabommali (38 mm). Other districts such as YSR, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Kurnool, Konaseema, Chittoor, Annamayya, and Anantapur have also reported rainfall in certain areas

