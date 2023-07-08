APECET-23 counselling schedule for 2nd-year engineering admissions released

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APECET admissions convenor and director of technical education Chadalavada Nagarani released the APECET-2023 counselling schedule for admissions into second-year engineering here on Friday. According to the schedule, the notification will be released on July 10 and the advertisement will be released on July 11.

APECET-2023 qualified students will have four days starting from July 14 to 17, to pay the processing fee and registration through APOnline. The verification of certificates will begin from July 17 and ends on July 20. The selection of options will be from July 19 to 21. Nagarani also informed that students can opt to change their options on July 22 and the seats will be allotted on July 25.

The convener also said that as many as 14 help centres have been set up across the State for the counselling process and the details of the help centres will be available on the website. According to the data, a total of 38,181 students applied for ECET this year, while 34,503 students appeared for the exam and 31,933 qualified.

Classes to commence from August 1

Students who got the seats should report in person at the allotted colleges from July 25 to 30 and the classes will begin from August 1. For more information, students can contact on 7995681678, 7995865456 & 9177927677

VIJAYAWADA: APECET admissions convenor and director of technical education Chadalavada Nagarani released the APECET-2023 counselling schedule for admissions into second-year engineering here on Friday. According to the schedule, the notification will be released on July 10 and the advertisement will be released on July 11. APECET-2023 qualified students will have four days starting from July 14 to 17, to pay the processing fee and registration through APOnline. The verification of certificates will begin from July 17 and ends on July 20. The selection of options will be from July 19 to 21. Nagarani also informed that students can opt to change their options on July 22 and the seats will be allotted on July 25. The convener also said that as many as 14 help centres have been set up across the State for the counselling process and the details of the help centres will be available on the website. According to the data, a total of 38,181 students applied for ECET this year, while 34,503 students appeared for the exam and 31,933 qualified.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Classes to commence from August 1 Students who got the seats should report in person at the allotted colleges from July 25 to 30 and the classes will begin from August 1. For more information, students can contact on 7995681678, 7995865456 & 9177927677