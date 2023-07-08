Home States Andhra Pradesh

APECET-23 counselling schedule for 2nd-year engineering admissions released

According to the schedule, the notification will be released on July 10 and the advertisement will be released on July 11.

Published: 08th July 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

‘Miscellaneous fees’, ‘Skill fees’, and admission fees will no longer be remitted to colleges. (Express Illustration)

Image used for representative purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APECET admissions convenor and director of technical education Chadalavada Nagarani released the APECET-2023 counselling schedule for admissions into second-year engineering here on Friday. According to the schedule, the notification will be released on July 10 and the advertisement will be released on July 11.

APECET-2023 qualified students will have four days starting from July 14 to 17, to pay the processing fee and registration through APOnline. The verification of certificates will begin from July 17 and ends on July 20. The selection of options will be from July 19 to 21. Nagarani also informed that students can opt to change their options on July 22 and the seats will be allotted on July 25.

The convener also said that as many as 14 help centres have been set up across the State for the counselling process and the details of the help centres will be available on the website. According to the data, a total of 38,181 students applied for ECET this year, while 34,503 students appeared for the exam and 31,933 qualified.

Classes to commence from August 1

Students who got the seats should report in person at the allotted colleges from July 25 to 30 and the classes will begin from August 1. For more information, students can contact on 7995681678, 7995865456 & 9177927677

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APECET admissions
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp