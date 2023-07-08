Home States Andhra Pradesh

Armed Reserve CI, 2 cops among four held for cheating, extortion in AP

The accused were identified as AR inspector Swarna Latha, constable M Hema Sundar, home guard V Srinivasa Rao and middleman V Suribabu.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four people, including an Armed Reserve (AR) officer of CI rank, a constable and a home guard, were arrested on the charges of cheating and extorting Rs 12 lakh from a retired navy official and his friend in Visakhapatnam.

The accused were identified as AR inspector Swarna Latha, constable M Hema Sundar, home guard V Srinivasa Rao and middleman V Suribabu.Speaking to reporters on Friday, city commissioner of police CM Trivikram Varma said retired navy official Kolli Srinivas and his friend Srihari came into contact with V Suribabu, who promised to give them Rs 1 crore in denomination of Rs 2,000 notes in exchange for Rs 90 lakh in denomination of Rs 500 notes. After the deal was struck, Suribabu informed the same to Hema Sundar and Srinivasa Rao, who further alerted AR inspector Swarna Latha.

Following this, all the accused hatched a plan to deceive the duo and make easy money. As per their plan, the duo came to a predetermined location in Seetammadhara on June 3 where Suribabu was already waiting.

“After ascertaining that the duo had brought the cash, Rao and Hema Sundar took them to a secluded place in Madhavadhara. While they were talking, inspector Swarna Latha arrived at the spot,’’ Varma explained.
Subsequently, the three cops threatened the duo of lodging cases against them with the Task Force as well as the Income Tax Department for possessing unaccounted cash.

Further, they demanded Rs 12 lakh for letting them go. After taking the money, the trio warned them against lodging any complaint with the police, the CP said. However, two days later, the duo lodged a complaint with the Dwaraka police station. After investigation, the four accused were arrested and the extorted money was recovered. Cases under IPC Sections 381, 341, and 506 read with 34 were filed against the accused.

