Guntur police tighten vigil on drunk drivers

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, an elderly man suffered was injured grievously after two youths in an inebriated state rammed their car into him in Guntur on Friday night. The cops arrested them and seized their car. In a similar incident, as many as seven women died recently as the driver was drunk driving and lost control of the overcrowded vehicle.

The negligence of drivers is costing the lives of commuters despite cops taking preventive measures to curb drunk and driving incidents. Apart from this, crowded autos, minivans, and tractors driving beyond the maximum speed limit have led to road accidents several times within the city limits. As many as 225 road accidents have been reported in Bapatla till May this year. While 90 people have lost their lives, 253 people got injured. Over 2,400 have been arrested in 281 cases under several IPC sections. The Bapatla police have been imposing hefty fines on revellers.

According to the police, over 15 drunk and driving cases are filed on a daily basis under the limits of all 32 police stations in Bapatla district. In order to combat the rise in road accidents, the police are also planning to use more breath analyzers and intensify checks. “Stern action will be taken against those drunk driving and risking the lives of others,” said SP Arif Hafeez.

Meanwhile, police have intensified inspections to prevent the consumption of alcohol in open places under the instructions of Guntur range IG G Pala Raju.As part of it, as many as 4564 cases under IPC sections against those consuming alcohol in open places have been registered and 4,836 people have been arrested so far in the district.

