‘Identify seasonal diseases prone areas’: Andhra Pradesh Minister

The Minister held a video conference with all the State and district-level officials on Friday regarding the preparedness of the medical and health department against seasonal diseases.

Published: 08th July 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha minister Vidadala Rajini

AP Health Minister Vidadala Rajini (File Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini has instructed the authorities to identify areas where diseases like dengue and malaria are prevalent and directed them to take appropriate measures on a war footing.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that there is a possibility of seasonal diseases prevailing in the backdrop of the onset of the rainy season, and it is our responsibility to be vigilant in the matter of people’s health.

Vidadala Rajini also said that a house-to-house survey should be started immediately and all relevant arrangements should be made for volunteers and ANMs to participate in this survey. “The survey should begin from July 10 and the staff of the medical and health departments should coordinate with the panchayat raj and municipal departments to eradicate the host-carrying parasites,” the minister instructed.

“Fogging, distribution of mosquito nets and distribution of Gambusia fish (Mosquitofish) in the agency areas.  Field-level supervision should be held during these three months,” she added.

