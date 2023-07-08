Jagan’s graph declines, TDP ready for polls: N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the party is ready to face the elections anytime, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has promised to reduce the prices of essential commodities and electricity charges if it returns to power in the State. “The State will get a big relief if the elections are held at the earliest as it will get rid of the YSRC government,” he observed.

Speaking after inviting 1,000 YSRC activists from the Proddatur Assembly constituency into the TDP fold at a programme at the party central office in Mangalagiri on Friday, Naidu launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Observing that there is a sharp decline in Jagan’s graph, he predicted that the YSRC government will be dethroned whenever the elections are held.

Seeking to know what Jagan achieved during his recent visit to Delhi, Naidu pointed out that the Special Category Status and other bifurcation promises still remain unfulfilled even after four years of the YSRC rule. “The YSRC leaders will give leaks on early polls and they only condemn the prediction. The TDP is ready for elections anytime,” he averred.

Accusing the YSRC government of imposing a burden of Rs 51,000 crore on people by increasing the electricity charges eight times in the past four years, Naidu promised to reduce the charges soon after the party came to power. Highlighting the welfare schemes incorporated in the first phase of the TDP manifesto for women, farmers and youth, Naidu alleged that Jagan betrayed all the sections of people.

