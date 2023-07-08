NCSC member lauds APMDC activities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) member Anju Bala and Director G Sunil Kumar Babu visited the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) office on Friday, and reviewed the implementation of the Rule of Reservation (RoR).

Informing that the RoR is being strictly implemented, APMDC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director VG Venkata Reddy highlighted the growth achieved by the corporation.

Stating that the APMDC is doubling its revenue every year, besides expanding its operations at the national level, he said the encouragement of the State government and the reforms rolled out by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have resulted in the rapid growth of the APMDC.

Apart from achieving profits, the APMDC as part of its corporate social responsibility has been imparting quality education to students, besides extending medical aid to thousands of people in the mining areas.

Safe drinking water is also being provided to two lakh people in 160 habitations. It has set up RO water plants in the villages having more SC population. Corporate education is also being provided to SC children through the APMDC Public School, he explained.

Expressing satisfaction over the programmes being implemented by the APMDC as part of its CSR, Anju Bala described it as a role model for other organisations. “The NCSC will issue a certificate of appreciation to the APMDC for implementing the RoR effectively,” she added.

VIJAYAWADA: National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) member Anju Bala and Director G Sunil Kumar Babu visited the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) office on Friday, and reviewed the implementation of the Rule of Reservation (RoR). Informing that the RoR is being strictly implemented, APMDC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director VG Venkata Reddy highlighted the growth achieved by the corporation. Stating that the APMDC is doubling its revenue every year, besides expanding its operations at the national level, he said the encouragement of the State government and the reforms rolled out by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have resulted in the rapid growth of the APMDC.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Apart from achieving profits, the APMDC as part of its corporate social responsibility has been imparting quality education to students, besides extending medical aid to thousands of people in the mining areas. Safe drinking water is also being provided to two lakh people in 160 habitations. It has set up RO water plants in the villages having more SC population. Corporate education is also being provided to SC children through the APMDC Public School, he explained. Expressing satisfaction over the programmes being implemented by the APMDC as part of its CSR, Anju Bala described it as a role model for other organisations. “The NCSC will issue a certificate of appreciation to the APMDC for implementing the RoR effectively,” she added.