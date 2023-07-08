Home States Andhra Pradesh

On YSR's birth anniversary, Andhra CM transfers Rs 1,117 crore to 10 lakh farmers as compensation

The compensation is given to eligible farmers who suffered losses during last year's Kharif season.

ANANTAPURAMU: Commemorating former chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhar Reddy's birth anniversary as 'Rythu Dinothsavam' (farmer's day), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, and his son, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday disbursed Rs 1,117 crore to more than 10 lakh farmers in the state as crop insurance compensation for 2022 Kharif season.

The Chief Minister released the funds at a public meeting under the Dr YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme in Kalyandurg of Anantapuramu district.

"Whenever I remember father (Rajasekhar Reddy), I look back at how he responded to farmers. I remember free power, Jalayagnam, Aarogyasri schemes which benefit farmers and poor people, 104, 108 and the sound of the ambulance," said Reddy, according to a state government release, about the pro-poor schemes introduced by his father when he governed between 2004 and 2009 in united Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also recalled the fee reimbursement scheme, lakhs of houses built for the poor and several other programmes that remind everyone of the good name that Rajasekhar Reddy earned.

Though he may not be with us in person, the former CM's good deeds will always be remembered, said Reddy, observing that several schemes under agriculture, health and housing sectors have been named after his father (Dr YSR).

Delving on the crop insurance provided to farmers, Reddy said this compensation is given to eligible farmers who suffered losses during last year's Kharif season.

