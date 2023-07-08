Home States Andhra Pradesh

Operation Parivartana 2.0: 83 families get financial aid in AP

This initiative would enable the families to start anew and live with dignity in society, opined SP Vakul Jindal.

Published: 08th July 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

District Collector P Ranjith Bhasha

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After putting her husband behind bars for brewing ID liquor for the past ten years, 32-year-old Subhashini has been struggling to make ends meet. With no other options for livelihood due to social stigma, the financial support provided under Operation Parivartana 2.0 on Friday, has brought rejoicing to not just Subhashini, but also to 83 other families, whose sole bread earners are serving jail terms for illegally brewing illicit liquor.

As part of Operation Parivartana 2.0, the Bapatla district administration has provided financial assistance of over Rs 90 lakh to encourage 83 families by providing alternate livelihood. District Collector P Ranjith Bhasha and SP Vakul Jindal handed over Rs 22.30 lakh to as many as 19 families on Friday.

After the reorganisation of new districts, Bapatla police have paid special attention to completely prevent the manufacturing, transportation and consumption of ID liquor in the district.Earlier, the police department along with SEB sleuths conducted several raids on several ID liquor brewing units across the district and identified that poor financial conditions and lack of proper resources are forcing these people to continue this illegal act.

Speaking to TNIE, Bapatla district DRDA project director D Arjun said that with the cooperation of banks, we are providing loans and all subsidies to the families to purchase auto-rickshaws and start their own businesses, who had been involved in this illegal manufacturing of ID liquor for several years. A few months back, as many as 64 families were given financial assistance of Rs 68.7 lakh. This initiative would enable the families to start anew and live with dignity in society, opined SP Vakul Jindal.

He also said that achieving an ID liquor-free district is our aim and we are taking all necessary action as part of it. We have increased vigil and stern action would be taken against those who involve in illegal brewing and selling of ID liquor, he added.

TAGS
Operation Parivartana 83 families get financial aid P Ranjith Bhasha
