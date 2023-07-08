Scuba diver leads ocean cleanup movement in Vizag

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VIZAG: Subhash Chandran, a professional scuba diver, has embarked on an inspiring journey to restore the pristine beauty of Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam. What started as an ordinary exploration beneath the azure waves turned into a life-altering experience when Subhash stumbled upon an alarming underwater garbage graveyard.

Determined to make a difference, he, along with Cinderella Potnuru and fellow divers from Platypus Escapes, dedicated themselves to cleansing the oceans and raising awareness about the dire state of marine pollution.

The recognition received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann ki Baat programme in 2019 served as a source of inspiration for these divers. Despite a temporary closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Subhash and his team returned to Vizag in 2022, fueled by the overwhelming support of local volunteers.

Since then, they have tirelessly conducted 91 weekly underwater ocean cleaning activities, retrieving 64,200 kg of garbage.

Reflecting on their journey, Subhash recalled the turning point, saying, “When we began in 2019, we naively thought it would take only a few days to complete. But as the days unfolded, we learnt that the situation was far graver than we had imagined.”

Realising that simply cleaning the surface was not enough, they turned to the power of social media to rally volunteers and raise awareness about beach waste.

“I’m concerned about the continuous influx of garbage into our precious waters,” says Subhash. He finds hope in the growing public awareness and the surge of enthusiastic young volunteers.

Emphasising collective action, he stresses, “As we continue to dive into the ocean’s depths to ensure cleaner and healthier oceans, the public and governing bodies must halt garbage inflow and tackle the root cause of dumping, going beyond mere cleaning.”

VIZAG: Subhash Chandran, a professional scuba diver, has embarked on an inspiring journey to restore the pristine beauty of Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam. What started as an ordinary exploration beneath the azure waves turned into a life-altering experience when Subhash stumbled upon an alarming underwater garbage graveyard. Determined to make a difference, he, along with Cinderella Potnuru and fellow divers from Platypus Escapes, dedicated themselves to cleansing the oceans and raising awareness about the dire state of marine pollution. The recognition received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann ki Baat programme in 2019 served as a source of inspiration for these divers. Despite a temporary closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Subhash and his team returned to Vizag in 2022, fueled by the overwhelming support of local volunteers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Since then, they have tirelessly conducted 91 weekly underwater ocean cleaning activities, retrieving 64,200 kg of garbage. Reflecting on their journey, Subhash recalled the turning point, saying, “When we began in 2019, we naively thought it would take only a few days to complete. But as the days unfolded, we learnt that the situation was far graver than we had imagined.” Realising that simply cleaning the surface was not enough, they turned to the power of social media to rally volunteers and raise awareness about beach waste. “I’m concerned about the continuous influx of garbage into our precious waters,” says Subhash. He finds hope in the growing public awareness and the surge of enthusiastic young volunteers. Emphasising collective action, he stresses, “As we continue to dive into the ocean’s depths to ensure cleaner and healthier oceans, the public and governing bodies must halt garbage inflow and tackle the root cause of dumping, going beyond mere cleaning.”