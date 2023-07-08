Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC doesn’t need any poll alliance, we will fight alone, asserts Botcha

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been effectively implementing the growth agenda.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has reiterated that the YSRC will go it alone again in the ensuing Assembly elections.

“The political parties, which do not have confidence in their victory, will look for an alliance with others. We are confident in our governance. We have given priority to people’s welfare and the development of the State. Hence, the YSRC, led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will go it alone in the ensuing elections and win more than 151 Assembly seats,” he asserted. He participated in the Zilla Parishad general body meeting in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Responding to queries from newsmen on the current political scenario in the State, Botcha said, “There is no chance for early elections as the people gave their mandate to the YSRC for five years. The welfare of the people is our agenda. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been effectively implementing the growth agenda. We do not need any alliance with any party. We are confident that we will come to power again in the 2024 polls with more than 151 seats.”

