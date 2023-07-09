Home States Andhra Pradesh

10 tainted Road Transport Authority officials arrested in Anti-Corruption Bureau raids

The surprise raids were carried out at Gannavaram, Srikakulam and Eluru, and the arrested persons were produced in the respective ACB courts.  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the complaints received from the public through Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) toll-free number 14400 over corrupt practices at Road Transport Authority (RTA) checkposts, ACB officials carried out surprise inspections at three checkposts across the State and arrested ten people, including a motor vehicle inspector (MVI) and four assistant motor vehicle inspectors (AMVI) and seized unaccounted cash of 3.93 lakh on Saturday. 

According to ACB officials, they received various complaints that officials stationed in RTA checkposts are demanding excess money from lorry drivers for issuing permits and carried out inspections at three checkposts from Saturday morning at 6 AM and found the officials indulging in corrupt practices.

At Andhra-Odisha border Ichapuram (Srikakulam) checkpost, ACB officials caught an MVI and two AMVIs collecting excess money from lorry drivers and seized 5 lakh accounted cash and 2.21 lakh unaccounted cash from their possession. 

Similarly, at the Andhra-Telangana border checkpost at Jeelugumilli, ACB officials caught an AMVI and two private persons for unauthorized collection of toll fees from lorry and truck drivers and seized 1.23 lakh from their possession. 

In Gannavaram, ACB officials arrested an AMVI, two home guards and a private person for collecting excess toll fees from drivers.

“A detailed report will be sent to the concerned department head for initiating departmental action against the tainted officers,” said the ACB director general Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy.

