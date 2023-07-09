Andhra Pradesh CM transfers Rs 1,117 crore as crop-loss aid to farmers

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Reiterating his government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers and the development of agriculture and allied sectors, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 1,117.21 crore to 10.20 lakh farmers in the state as crop insurance compensation for 2022 Kharif season.

Jagan released the compensation under Dr YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme on the eve of ‘Rythu Dinotsavam’ (Farmer’s Day), which is observed on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, at a public meeting held at Kalyandurgam in Anantapur district on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Jagan said, “Our commitment to farmers and their welfare is evident from the fact that Rs 208 crore has been released for land acquisition for the construction of Bhairavani Tippa project to help the farmers irrigate lands in Kalyanadurgam, Rayadurgam and Uravakonda mandals, unlike the former CM N Chandrababu Naidu who only laid the foundation stone and left the project mid-way,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister lambasted the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief for his ‘immoral and back-stabbing’ politics. Jagan said that while the YSRCP regime was blessed with bountiful rains, TDP was rife with drought. “About 300 mandals, which is half of the state, were declared drought-hit when TDP was in power. The farmers had suffered during the five years of the TDP government,” the CM pointed out.

Don’t fall prey to Oppn false propaganda: CM to people

However, Naidu ignored the suffering and paid Rs 3,411 crore only to 30.85 lakh farmers in the entire five years. On the other hand, we paid Rs 7,802 crore in the last four years benefiting 54,48,000 farmers. Furthermore, the entire insurance premium was borne by the state government,” the CM elaborated.

Referring to Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan as “adopted son (Datta Putrudu)”, Jagan faulted him for not questioning the injustice to farmers during the TDP regime.

Describing the upcoming elections as political ‘Kurukshetra’, Jagan cautioned people to stay away from falling prey to the false propaganda against the YSRC government.

“It is time for the farmers to decide whether they want to stand by his government, which introduced a chain of welfare schemes, or the Telugu Desam Party, which had devastated their fortunes in the past. Stating that he has no friendly media or foster son to support, he called upon the people to stand by YSRCP in the next elections.

The Chief Minister recalled the great work done by his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy. “On this day, farmers remember schemes like Aarogyasri, Jalayagnam, 104 and 108 ambulance services, fee reimbursement and lakhs of houses constructed by YSR for the poor. We have named several welfare schemes after YSR to respect him and cherish his memories forever,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also formally inaugurated the MPFC (Multipurpose Facilitation Centre) godowns and 52 Dr YSR Agri testing labs developed with an expenditure of Rs 63.93 crore. With this, the number of labs has gone up to 127 across the State.

ANANTAPUR: Reiterating his government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers and the development of agriculture and allied sectors, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 1,117.21 crore to 10.20 lakh farmers in the state as crop insurance compensation for 2022 Kharif season. Jagan released the compensation under Dr YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme on the eve of ‘Rythu Dinotsavam’ (Farmer’s Day), which is observed on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, at a public meeting held at Kalyandurgam in Anantapur district on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, Jagan said, “Our commitment to farmers and their welfare is evident from the fact that Rs 208 crore has been released for land acquisition for the construction of Bhairavani Tippa project to help the farmers irrigate lands in Kalyanadurgam, Rayadurgam and Uravakonda mandals, unlike the former CM N Chandrababu Naidu who only laid the foundation stone and left the project mid-way,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the Chief Minister lambasted the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief for his ‘immoral and back-stabbing’ politics. Jagan said that while the YSRCP regime was blessed with bountiful rains, TDP was rife with drought. “About 300 mandals, which is half of the state, were declared drought-hit when TDP was in power. The farmers had suffered during the five years of the TDP government,” the CM pointed out. Don’t fall prey to Oppn false propaganda: CM to people However, Naidu ignored the suffering and paid Rs 3,411 crore only to 30.85 lakh farmers in the entire five years. On the other hand, we paid Rs 7,802 crore in the last four years benefiting 54,48,000 farmers. Furthermore, the entire insurance premium was borne by the state government,” the CM elaborated. Referring to Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan as “adopted son (Datta Putrudu)”, Jagan faulted him for not questioning the injustice to farmers during the TDP regime. Describing the upcoming elections as political ‘Kurukshetra’, Jagan cautioned people to stay away from falling prey to the false propaganda against the YSRC government. “It is time for the farmers to decide whether they want to stand by his government, which introduced a chain of welfare schemes, or the Telugu Desam Party, which had devastated their fortunes in the past. Stating that he has no friendly media or foster son to support, he called upon the people to stand by YSRCP in the next elections. The Chief Minister recalled the great work done by his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy. “On this day, farmers remember schemes like Aarogyasri, Jalayagnam, 104 and 108 ambulance services, fee reimbursement and lakhs of houses constructed by YSR for the poor. We have named several welfare schemes after YSR to respect him and cherish his memories forever,” he said. Earlier, the Chief Minister also formally inaugurated the MPFC (Multipurpose Facilitation Centre) godowns and 52 Dr YSR Agri testing labs developed with an expenditure of Rs 63.93 crore. With this, the number of labs has gone up to 127 across the State.