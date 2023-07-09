Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyam: Still time to think about electoral alliance

Claiming that Vaarahi Yatra got a tremendous response, JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said that the yatra got more attention, particularly from youth and women.

Published: 09th July 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyam. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyam has maintained that a decision on electoral alliance will be taken only after a comprehensive study. “There is still time to think about alliances. The issue of whether to go alone or to go together will be discussed later. A decision on alliance will be taken after a comprehensive study at the mandal level. If we work hard, we will get power automatically,” he opined.

At a meeting with the constituency in charge and observers at the Jana Sena Party head office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Pawan Kalyan said, “The JSP is very much with the people. It is more in the twin Godavari districts.”

Alleging that law and order went for a toss in the State, Pawan Kalyan said every party should abide by the rule of law, but the ruling YSRC ignored it completely. “The path of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the ruling party leaders is wrong. Corruption has reached its peak during the YSRC regime,” he observed. 

“We were forced to come onto the roads within two months after the YSRC came to power. People came to know their mistake within a week after electing the YSRC. While some people understood it within a day, now, 70% of people have realised it,” he said.

Ahead of launching the second phase of the Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra on Sunday, Pawan Kalyan met the internal committee members, who strove for the success of the yatra at the ground level.  He said the JSP will emerge as a strong force in the coming general elections. “Going by the huge response from the people to the Vaarahi Yatra, the party is very much received by the people,” he felt.

Claiming that Vaarahi Yatra got a tremendous response, JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said the yatra got more attention, particularly from youth and women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyam Jana Sena Party Vaarahi Yatra
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp