Pawan Kalyam: Still time to think about electoral alliance

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyam has maintained that a decision on electoral alliance will be taken only after a comprehensive study. “There is still time to think about alliances. The issue of whether to go alone or to go together will be discussed later. A decision on alliance will be taken after a comprehensive study at the mandal level. If we work hard, we will get power automatically,” he opined.

At a meeting with the constituency in charge and observers at the Jana Sena Party head office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Pawan Kalyan said, “The JSP is very much with the people. It is more in the twin Godavari districts.”

Alleging that law and order went for a toss in the State, Pawan Kalyan said every party should abide by the rule of law, but the ruling YSRC ignored it completely. “The path of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the ruling party leaders is wrong. Corruption has reached its peak during the YSRC regime,” he observed.

“We were forced to come onto the roads within two months after the YSRC came to power. People came to know their mistake within a week after electing the YSRC. While some people understood it within a day, now, 70% of people have realised it,” he said.

Ahead of launching the second phase of the Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra on Sunday, Pawan Kalyan met the internal committee members, who strove for the success of the yatra at the ground level. He said the JSP will emerge as a strong force in the coming general elections. “Going by the huge response from the people to the Vaarahi Yatra, the party is very much received by the people,” he felt.

Claiming that Vaarahi Yatra got a tremendous response, JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said the yatra got more attention, particularly from youth and women.

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyam has maintained that a decision on electoral alliance will be taken only after a comprehensive study. “There is still time to think about alliances. The issue of whether to go alone or to go together will be discussed later. A decision on alliance will be taken after a comprehensive study at the mandal level. If we work hard, we will get power automatically,” he opined. At a meeting with the constituency in charge and observers at the Jana Sena Party head office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Pawan Kalyan said, “The JSP is very much with the people. It is more in the twin Godavari districts.” Alleging that law and order went for a toss in the State, Pawan Kalyan said every party should abide by the rule of law, but the ruling YSRC ignored it completely. “The path of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the ruling party leaders is wrong. Corruption has reached its peak during the YSRC regime,” he observed. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We were forced to come onto the roads within two months after the YSRC came to power. People came to know their mistake within a week after electing the YSRC. While some people understood it within a day, now, 70% of people have realised it,” he said. Ahead of launching the second phase of the Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra on Sunday, Pawan Kalyan met the internal committee members, who strove for the success of the yatra at the ground level. He said the JSP will emerge as a strong force in the coming general elections. “Going by the huge response from the people to the Vaarahi Yatra, the party is very much received by the people,” he felt. Claiming that Vaarahi Yatra got a tremendous response, JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said the yatra got more attention, particularly from youth and women.