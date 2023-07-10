Answer for financial anomalies: Pawan Kalyan to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan started his second leg of Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra from Eluru on Sunday, launching a broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Jagan does not deserve to continue as the Chief Minister of the State,’’ he observed.

He continued his yatra in the erstwhile West Godavari district and straight away went into battle mode. Referring to the lapses pointed out by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) with respect to the State finances, Pawan Kalyan asserted that Jagan and his Cabinet is answerable to the people on the financial irregularities. “The government should tell the people as to why it had taken loans running into several hundreds of crores,’’ he demanded.

Pawan Kalyan attributed the lawlessness and also the missing and trafficking of women to the YSRC government and went to the extent of alleging that village/ward volunteers were being used to identify the targets.He questioned as to why the State government is not focusing on controlling trafficking of women. He also found fault with the YSRC chief for going back on his poll promise of total prohibition in the State.

Referring to the lack of development in Eluru district, the Jana Sena Party chief said more than 350 locals have fallen ill suddenly in recent times, but the government has not yet revealed the reasons behind the mysterious illness.He also alleged that large scale corruption was taking place in the Eluru Municipal Corporation.Urging the people to believe in those who stand by their words, Pawan Kalyan said he would work with the sole aim of ‘Hello AP, Bye Bye YSRCP.’

