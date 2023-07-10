APTRANSCO focuses on supply of reliable power

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Transco (APTRANSCO) is emphasising mainly on supplying 24x7 quality and reliable power to all the consumers in the State, said the officials of the APTRANSCO during a review meeting on Sunday.

During the review meeting with the APTRANSCO’s finance wing, special chief secretary energy and CMD APTRANSCO K Vijayanand lauded the appreciation received from Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) under the Union Ministry of Finance, for prompt filling of returns and payments of Goods and Service Tax, during the consecutive financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23, thereby substantially contributing to building a strong and efficient nation.

The finance wing officials elaborated on the measures taken by Andhra Pradesh Transco in maintaining the economy in expenditure so as to reap the benefits of cost control, cost reduction, cost effectiveness and save public money with efficiency.The finance wing officials explained that the APTRANSCO has successfully persuaded the Rural Electricity Corporation (REC) to reduce interest rates for capital expenditure loans.Interest rate from short term loans and medium term loans were also reduced considerably, they added.

“We have streamlined the tendering, procurement of materials, budgeting in the company which will help save public money and strengthen the power utilities. The payments to contractors and debt servicing, Central Generating Stations (CGS), thermal,solar, wind and bio mass generators were done promptly,” the officials told special chief secretary energy K Vijayanand.The officials also laid emphasis on the critical review conducted by APTRANSCO, adding that they analyze the records of power generators and power purchase agreements as well on regular basis.

