Collectorate building of British era in ruins

The old collectorate building that witnessed the movement of thousands of citizens has been left in ruins after the collectorate was shifted to the newly constructed premises.

By S Nagaraja Rao
KADAPA: Lack of proper maintenance has left the old Kadapa Collectorate constructed in the 18th century in ruins. As a result, the age-old heritage structure is on the verge of collapse. The heritage structure constructed by the British rulers in the 18th century had witnessed the rule of both British and Indian administrators with Thomas Munro discharged duties as the first principal collector.

The old collectorate building that witnessed the movement of thousands of citizens has been left in ruins after the collectorate was shifted to the newly constructed premises. Currently, the old collectorate building premises is being used for vehicle parking and became a safe haven to dump garbage wherein the outer surface of the building is peeling off with each passing day raising doubts over building stability.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and historians say that the age-old structure aesthetically constructed by the British rulers stood as a landmark for nearly two centuries and it is our responsibility to safeguard the structures as it is impossible to construct this kind of buildings in the contemporary times.

INTACH Kadapa and Annamayya districts chapter convenor K Chinnappa urged the State government to declare the old collectorate building as Dr YSR Art and Cultural Heritage Museum by shifting the artefacts available at the Mahaveer and Mylavaram and develop it into a State-level museum.

“The structure should be developed on the lines of Salar Jung Museum with an open air theatre to showcase the rich creative, culture and heritage of the region to students and tourists visiting Kadapa. Measures should be taken to set up lighting, water fountains and statues of the famous personalities on the building premises besides establishing a digital library,” he added.

