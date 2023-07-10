Destined to dance, teen becomes voice of Indian culture

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: Meet Nallangu Bhavya Hasini of Nellore, who wants to promote our rich culture and traditions through the classical dance form Bharatanatyam. The 12-year-old girl had started learning Bharatanatyam at a tender age of six from EK Kamakshi and Subrahmanyam with dedication. Bhavya, who hails from a middle class family, has given three hour non-stop Bharatanatyam recitals at major temples, including Sabari Kshetram, Mulasthaneswara, Ranganatha and Rajarajeswari temples, in the last two years, winning wide applause from denizens. She has set a record by performing Bharatanatyam recital non-stop for four hours in Nellore Town Hall. Bhavya, daughter of Nallangu Sunil Kumar, Deputy Executive Engineer in APSPDCL, is also focused on her studies. Further more, she is striving hard to get a black belt in karate to be equipped in self-defence. She is also good at sketching and painting.

“My aim is to spread Sanatana Dharma through Bharatanatyam. I want to use the classical dance forms as a bridge between India and the rest of the world. It is our responsibility to preserve our rich culture for the future generations,” asserted Bhavya.

She is set to perform Bharatanatyam recital while making Giri Pradakshina in Arunachalam to enter the Guinness World Records. “After observing her keen interest in Indian culture, we have started providing her training in classical dance. Now, she is keen on promoting Indian culture on various fora in a big way,” said her mother Chenchu Lakshmi, an office assistant in Postal Department.

