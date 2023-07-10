Gandikota, Tirupati, Vizag to get 7-star hotels soon

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday virtually laid foundation stones for the construction of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts at Gandikota, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.The State government and the Oberoi Group had exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam in March.

Speaking after the ceremony at Gandikota in YSR district, the Chief Minister said the 7-star hotel will help Gandikota, popularly known as the Grand Canyon of India, find a place on the world tourism map.

Requesting Oberoi Group managing director Vikram Oberoi to consider the possibility of setting up a golf course at Gandikota, Jagan said, “It will create direct and indirect jobs for 500-800 people, besides boosting development in and around Gandikota.”

Further, he remarked that the Group’s project will play a crucial role in attracting more investments to the State.Hoping that the 7-star hotels will serve as an engine for economic growth and generate employment for the youth, Vikram Oberoi said, “As pioneers in developing the finest hotels across the world, we will strive to contribute for the growth of the region and the State. The hotels will be ready by 2025 and there is scope for developing more resorts in the State.”

Further, he thanked the Chief Minister and the official machinery for cooperating with the company.

Tourism minister RK Roja pointed out that MoUs worth `22,000 crore were signed which will generate jobs for over 4,000 people.

“The Chief Minister’s initiative has resulted in big companies such as Reliance, Adani, Jindal, Oberoi and TCS investing in the State,” she said.District Collectors of Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, K Venkataramana Reddy and A Mallikharjuna, also interacted with the Chief Minister virtually and explained about the land and other facilities being provided to the Oberoi Group for the construction of the hotels.

“The Oberoi Group is constructing a 7-star luxury hotel and resort at Annavaram village in Bheemili at an estimated cost of `350 crore. As part of the project, 300 luxury villas with seven-star facilities will be constructed, creating 5,500 jobs. It will be located eight km from the upcoming Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport and 150 metres from the proposed beach corridor,” Mallikharjuna said.MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao pointed out that three projects were launched in Bheemili constituency in a span of two months to boost tourism growth in the region.

On his plans for Monday, Jagan said, “During my visit to Kopparthy Industrial Estate, we will sign MoUs with home audio systems manufacturing company Channel Play and LED TV manufacturing company Techno Dam India. These two companies will generate employment for 350 people. At Kopparthy, another unit of Dixon will be inaugurated in the next two months and create 1,000 jobs.” The company’s first unit has already created 1,000 jobs.

Eco clearance for Kadapa Steel Plant by July-end

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Kadapa Steel Plant will get environmental clearance before July-end and that the construction works will be expedited after that. He is set to visit Koparthy Industrial Estate on Monday

