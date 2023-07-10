Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gandikota, Tirupati, Vizag to get 7-star hotels soon

Further, he remarked that the Group’s project will play a crucial role in attracting more investments to the State.

Published: 10th July 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan trying his hand at hockey during the inauguration of an YSR Integrated Sports Academy in Pulivendula on Sunday |Express

CM Jagan trying his hand at hockey during the inauguration of an YSR Integrated Sports Academy in Pulivendula on Sunday |Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday virtually laid foundation stones for the construction of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts at Gandikota, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.The State government and the Oberoi Group had exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam in March.

Speaking after the ceremony at Gandikota in YSR district, the Chief Minister said the 7-star hotel will help Gandikota, popularly known as the Grand Canyon of India, find a place on the world tourism map.
Requesting Oberoi Group managing director Vikram Oberoi to consider the possibility of setting up a golf course at Gandikota, Jagan said, “It will create direct and indirect jobs for 500-800 people, besides boosting development in and around Gandikota.”

Further, he remarked that the Group’s project will play a crucial role in attracting more investments to the State.Hoping that the 7-star hotels will serve as an engine for economic growth and generate employment for the youth, Vikram Oberoi said, “As pioneers in developing the finest hotels across the world, we will strive to contribute for the growth of the region and the State. The hotels will be ready by 2025 and there is scope for developing more resorts in the State.”

Further, he thanked the Chief Minister and the official machinery for cooperating with the company.
Tourism minister RK Roja pointed out that MoUs worth `22,000 crore were signed which will generate jobs for over 4,000 people.

“The Chief Minister’s initiative has resulted in big companies such as Reliance, Adani, Jindal, Oberoi and TCS investing in the State,” she said.District Collectors of Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, K Venkataramana Reddy and A Mallikharjuna, also interacted with the Chief Minister virtually and explained about the land and other facilities being provided to the Oberoi Group for the construction of the hotels.

“The Oberoi Group is constructing a 7-star luxury hotel and resort at Annavaram village in Bheemili at an estimated cost of `350 crore. As part of the project, 300 luxury villas with seven-star facilities will be constructed, creating 5,500 jobs. It will be located eight km from the upcoming Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport and 150 metres from the proposed beach corridor,” Mallikharjuna said.MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao pointed out that three projects were launched in Bheemili constituency in a span of two months to boost tourism growth in the region.

On his plans for Monday, Jagan said, “During my visit to Kopparthy Industrial Estate, we will sign MoUs with home audio systems manufacturing company Channel Play and LED TV manufacturing company Techno Dam India. These two companies will generate employment for 350 people. At Kopparthy, another unit of Dixon will be inaugurated in the next two months and create 1,000 jobs.” The company’s first unit has already created 1,000 jobs.

Eco clearance for Kadapa Steel Plant by July-end

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Kadapa Steel Plant will get environmental clearance before July-end and that the construction works will be expedited after that. He is set to visit Koparthy Industrial Estate on Monday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
7-star hotel Visakhapatnam
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp