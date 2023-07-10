JSP chief’s yatra an OTT web series: AP Minister Amarnath

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday described Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as a web series on the OTT platform. Speaking to media persons here, Amarnath asked Pawan Kalyan why he was undertaking the yatra. The Jana Sena chief was making different statements on each passing day during his yatra. “Pawan Kalyan may be a hero in films, but he is a sidekick in politics,” he observed.

Terming TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu a villain in AP politics, he asked if Jana Sena could field 175 candidates in all the Assembly constituencies in the ensuing elections, why should Pawan Kalyan go along with Naidu. “Though the Jana Sena chief is eager to make Naidu the Chief Minister of the State and contest the ensuing elections in alliance with TDP, the 2019 results will repeat in 2024,” he asserted.

Amarnath opined that people would not trust Naidu as he lacks credibility. The mini-manifesto released by the TDP at its Mahanadu was a ‘copy paste’ as it contained the promises made in the manifestoes of Karnataka and Goa and the welfare schemes announced by the TDP chief were not his own, remarked.

Referring to industrial development in the State, Amarnath said the State Cabinet meeting on Wednesday would take a decision on MoUs reached at the Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam in March. The summit attracted investments worth `13 lakh crore. Oberoi Group would make more investments in the State. Dixon company would set up a television panel manufacturing unit in Kadapa district, he highlighted.

The port-led development would get a boost with the operationalisation of ports at Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Mulapeta in the State. About 50,000 acres of land was earmarked in Vizag-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Hyderabad corridors for setting up industries in the State, he added.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday described Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as a web series on the OTT platform. Speaking to media persons here, Amarnath asked Pawan Kalyan why he was undertaking the yatra. The Jana Sena chief was making different statements on each passing day during his yatra. “Pawan Kalyan may be a hero in films, but he is a sidekick in politics,” he observed. Terming TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu a villain in AP politics, he asked if Jana Sena could field 175 candidates in all the Assembly constituencies in the ensuing elections, why should Pawan Kalyan go along with Naidu. “Though the Jana Sena chief is eager to make Naidu the Chief Minister of the State and contest the ensuing elections in alliance with TDP, the 2019 results will repeat in 2024,” he asserted. Amarnath opined that people would not trust Naidu as he lacks credibility. The mini-manifesto released by the TDP at its Mahanadu was a ‘copy paste’ as it contained the promises made in the manifestoes of Karnataka and Goa and the welfare schemes announced by the TDP chief were not his own, remarked.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Referring to industrial development in the State, Amarnath said the State Cabinet meeting on Wednesday would take a decision on MoUs reached at the Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam in March. The summit attracted investments worth `13 lakh crore. Oberoi Group would make more investments in the State. Dixon company would set up a television panel manufacturing unit in Kadapa district, he highlighted. The port-led development would get a boost with the operationalisation of ports at Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Mulapeta in the State. About 50,000 acres of land was earmarked in Vizag-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Hyderabad corridors for setting up industries in the State, he added.