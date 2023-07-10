Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa differently-abled youth wins PM Modi’s accolades

Venkat, who hails from an agriculture family, is a resident of Veparala village in Jammalamadugu mandal of Kadapa district.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Kamisetty Venkat (21), an autistic singer, has won the accolades of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dancing to the tune of ‘Naatu Naatu’ song and singing a Telugu song, besides lip reading the names of PM, his parents and several other prominent persons.

Venkat, who hails from an agriculture family, is a resident of Veparala village in Jammalamadugu mandal of Kadapa district. He is the first child of his parents K Radhakrishnaiah and Visalakshmi, who was born with a congenital disorder that causes outbursts of uncontrolled or inappropriate laughing or crying.

Based on the advice of a doctor, Venkat’s parents had trained him at home in different aspects, enabling him unveil his multi-faceted talent such as singing film songs, imitating film stars with cinema dialogues, singing parody songs, keyboard playing, lip syncing, etc.

Venkat shot to fame with his tremendous performance in front of Modi at a public meeting in Warangal on Saturday, where he performed live for ‘Naatu Naatu’ song and impressed the Prime Minister, rendering ‘Ramachandra Prabhu Raghuvamsa Nama’ song. He also impressed Modi by pronouncing the names of the PM, his family members, Mahatma Gandhi and several prominent persons through lip reading.

Venkat’s parents urged the PM to appoint their son as an ambassador of the differently-abled given his unique talent.

