Kurnool-bound RTC bus rams into parked lorry, driver killed

Published: 10th July 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Hit and run, Overspeeding

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a tragic road accident that was happened near Srinivasa Nagar of Tripurantakam mandal in Prakasam district,  one RTC Bus driver killed and several passengers were injured when the speeding bus hit a parked lorry from the rear during the early hours of Sunday.

According to the police, the APSRTC Super luxury bus service is moving towards Kurnool from Kakinada and when it reached the Srinivasa Nagar area the driver Bhairava Murthy (49) reportedly fell asleep and lost control of the wheel following which the vehicle hit a parked lorry on the National Highway.

Upon receiving information, the Tripurantakam police rushed to the spot and immediately took up the rescue operation. They shifted the injured to the Markapur district government hospital. However, the doctors declared that the driver was brought dead. Two more passengers who got seriously injured were shifted to Ongole-RIMS for better treatment. Tripurantakam police registered a case and are investigating the case.

