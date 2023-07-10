Mastering the art of dosas: Family of graduates creates a culinary legacy in AP

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The journey of Mohan and Naresh exemplifies the notion that success can be attained without solely relying on higher degrees or formal education. The duo embarked on the entrepreneurial venture and started their food business named Dosa Factory, which offers a staggering 121 varieties of dosas.

The dosa stall has even garnered attention from the political fraternity, with visitors such as Kambhampati Hari Babu, Gudivada Amarnath, and Botsa Satyanarayana enjoying their delectable offerings. Looking towards the future,

In 2016, a television programme sparked the inspiration within the duo who have attained academic accolades-an MBA for Mohan and an LLB for Naresh.

“It took us almost two years to fully immerse ourselves in this business and acquire a comprehensive understanding of all its intricacies. We had an initial investment of Rs 7 lakh, of which we obtained Rs 3 lakh through the PM Mudra loan. We managed to recover the entire investment of Rs 7 lakh within three months of starting our business,” said Naresh.

“From designing our food truck to mastering the art of preparing a diverse range of dosas, we take immense satisfaction in our current position,” he further explained.Talking to TNIE, Mohan’s wife, Manjula, an MSc Horticulture graduate who manages the stall, said, “In today’s world, having the skills and ability to be self-employed is crucial. As many as 10 of us working at the stall hold graduate degrees in various fields, including my sister, brother, and other cousins.”

Manjula unveiled their upcoming plans, stating, “Recently, we partnered with Zomato for home delivery, which received an overwhelmingly positive response. As a next step, we are now preparing to establish a restaurant.” Discussing the challenges they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Manjula recalled, “We relied solely on this business as our primary source of income. Consequently, we experienced severe hardships and spent all our savings in the pandemic.”

