No entry fee at Rushikonda beach: AP govt

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Forty-eight hours after announcing a Rs 20 entry fee at Rushikonda beach, the State government has withdrawn its decision following protests from various quarters.Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday announced that there will be no entry fee for the beach.

He explained, “The decision to collect the entry fee was taken for developing and maintaining the Rushikonda beach as it has been accorded the blue flag certification. However, the government has now decided to bear the expenditure for infrastructure facilities.”

The Beach Management Committee on Friday had announced that visitors would have to pay Rs 20 as entry fee from July 11. The entry fee also included Rs 10 being collected for usage of washrooms.

The committee maintained that the decision to collect the entry fee was taken to generate additional revenue for supporting the upkeep of the beach for the tourists.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Forty-eight hours after announcing a Rs 20 entry fee at Rushikonda beach, the State government has withdrawn its decision following protests from various quarters.Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday announced that there will be no entry fee for the beach. He explained, “The decision to collect the entry fee was taken for developing and maintaining the Rushikonda beach as it has been accorded the blue flag certification. However, the government has now decided to bear the expenditure for infrastructure facilities.” The Beach Management Committee on Friday had announced that visitors would have to pay Rs 20 as entry fee from July 11. The entry fee also included Rs 10 being collected for usage of washrooms. The committee maintained that the decision to collect the entry fee was taken to generate additional revenue for supporting the upkeep of the beach for the tourists.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });