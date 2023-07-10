No significant rainfall in AP for next two days: IMD

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The North Coastal Andhra Pradesh districts experienced scattered showers on Sunday, bringing relief to the parched land.Weather forecast for the next two days indicate no significant rainfall. Isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning is likely on July 12 in the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam regions, as well as the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places in NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP, along with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations within these areas on July 13.

Despite the ongoing weak monsoon activity, Pedagantyada in Visakhapatnam received the highest amount of rainfall, measuring 24 mm, followed by Polaki in Srikakulam with 18.75 mm and Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam with 18.5 mm of precipitation. In addition to these, several outskirt areas of Visakhapatnam witnessed rainfall, while the city limits recorded cloudy weather.

Few districts like Srikakulam, Kurnool, Chittoor, Parvathipuram, Manyam, and Konaseema also reported scattered showers. However, it should be noted that the overall monsoon activity remains subdued, with the India Meteorological Department’s Amravati Centre predicting minimal rain over the coming days.

VISAKHAPATNAM: The North Coastal Andhra Pradesh districts experienced scattered showers on Sunday, bringing relief to the parched land.Weather forecast for the next two days indicate no significant rainfall. Isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning is likely on July 12 in the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam regions, as well as the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places in NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP, along with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations within these areas on July 13. Despite the ongoing weak monsoon activity, Pedagantyada in Visakhapatnam received the highest amount of rainfall, measuring 24 mm, followed by Polaki in Srikakulam with 18.75 mm and Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam with 18.5 mm of precipitation. In addition to these, several outskirt areas of Visakhapatnam witnessed rainfall, while the city limits recorded cloudy weather. Few districts like Srikakulam, Kurnool, Chittoor, Parvathipuram, Manyam, and Konaseema also reported scattered showers. However, it should be noted that the overall monsoon activity remains subdued, with the India Meteorological Department’s Amravati Centre predicting minimal rain over the coming days.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });