Protect ancient inscription on Penukonda fort: Historian MyNaa Swamy

ANANTAPUR: Historian MyNaa Swamy appealed to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) authorities to protect the ancient inscription describing the construction of Penukonda Fort, which played a pivotal role in the Vijayanagara Empire.

He has identified that an important inscription was broken and fort wall damaged at the north gate of Penukonda fort. After visiting the fort on Sunday, the historian in a statement expressed grief that the inscription, which is not only the lifeblood of the historiography of the Vijayanagara kingdom and Penukonda but also an eyewitness, was broken and that there was a pile of garbage.

He urged the officials of the ASI to take up repair of the inscription on the wall block inside the northern entrance of the fort. The historian said he will write a letter to the director general for immediate action soon. According to MyNaa Swamy, after capturing Penukonda Seema, which was a part of the Hoysala kingdom, from Veeraballa III, Bukka Raya was appointed as the first regent. Then Maha Mandaleswara Bukka appointed his eldest son-Vira Virupanna, as the King of Penukonda. The construction of the fort has began in March 1354 AD and a very strong fort was built around Penukonda.

MyNaa Swamy explained that the inscription states that Anantarasu Odayar was the prime minister of Penukonda Sthala Durga. ‘Namastunga Shiraschumbi Chandrachamara Charave’....., is the first sentence of the Sanskrit hymn-Shiva Stuti-in the inscription. Titles of Bukka Raya, Hoysala kingdom, construction of Penukonda Fort, Veera Virupanna etc are mentioned in the inscription in Kannada.

Garbage in fort: Swamy

