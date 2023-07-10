Home States Andhra Pradesh

Protect ancient inscription on Penukonda fort: Historian MyNaa Swamy

The construction of the fort has began in March 1354 AD and a very strong fort was built around Penukonda.

Published: 10th July 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Historian MyNaa Swamy with a rare ‘Hero Stone’ inscription I Express

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Historian MyNaa Swamy appealed to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) authorities to protect the ancient inscription describing the construction of Penukonda Fort, which played a pivotal role in the Vijayanagara Empire.

He has identified that an important inscription was broken and fort wall damaged at the north gate of Penukonda fort. After visiting the fort on Sunday, the historian in a statement expressed grief that the inscription, which is not only the lifeblood of the historiography of the Vijayanagara kingdom and Penukonda but also an eyewitness, was broken and that there was a pile of garbage.

He urged the officials of the ASI to take up repair of the inscription on the wall block inside the northern entrance of the fort. The historian said he will write a letter to the director general for immediate action soon. According to MyNaa Swamy, after capturing Penukonda Seema, which was a part of the Hoysala kingdom, from Veeraballa III, Bukka Raya was appointed as the first regent. Then Maha Mandaleswara Bukka appointed his eldest son-Vira Virupanna, as the King of Penukonda. The construction of the fort has began in March 1354 AD and a very strong fort was built around Penukonda.

MyNaa Swamy explained that the inscription states that Anantarasu Odayar was the prime minister of Penukonda Sthala Durga. ‘Namastunga Shiraschumbi Chandrachamara Charave’....., is the first sentence of the Sanskrit hymn-Shiva Stuti-in the inscription. Titles of Bukka Raya, Hoysala kingdom, construction of Penukonda Fort, Veera Virupanna etc are mentioned in the inscription in Kannada.

Garbage in fort: Swamy

MyNaa Swamy in a statement said that the inscription, which is the lifeblood of historiography of the Vijayanagara kingdom and Penukonda, was broken and that there was a pile of garbage at the site

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Penukonda MyNaa Swamy ASI
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp