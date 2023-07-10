Home States Andhra Pradesh

School watchman arrested for sexually assaulting Class X girl in AP

Police said the key accused had threatened the girl with sharing the videos of the act, if she complained against him and the other three people.

Published: 10th July 2023

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Police have arrested a watchman of a private school for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. The incident came to light on Friday after the girl’s father lodged a complaint with the Airport police. According to the complaint, the 43-year-old watchman, identified as Satya Rao, lived in the same apartment as the girl.

He and four of his friends allegedly assaulted the Class X student repeatedly. Rao was arrested on Saturday and sent to remand on Sunday. The Disha police has registered cases under Sections 376 (C3), 14 (2), 5 read with 6 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said the key accused had threatened the girl with sharing the videos of the act, if she complained against him and the other three people.However, when the girl’s parents noticed her unusual behaviour, she confided in her mother about the incident. Following this, her father lodged a complaint with the police.

Minor in trauma

The minor has reportedly been admitted to the Institute for Mental Health as the incident has left her traumatised. Police said the girl’s statement is yet to be recorded as she was not in a position to speak

