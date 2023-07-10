Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six people killed as car collides with truck in Tirupati

A team of police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the government hospital in Tirupati for post-mortem.

Published: 10th July 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Six members of a family were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck head-on at Mittavarikandriga near Srikalahasti town in Tirupati district on Sunday.The deceased were identified as P Narasimha Murthy, J Srilatha, Akshaya, Venkataramanamma, Rajyalakshmi and Ramesh. Bharath (16) suffered severe injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment at the Srikalahasti Area Hospital, police said.

Renigunta DSP Bhavya Kishore said the seven-member family from Krishnalanka in Vijayawada had left for Tirupati at 8 pm on Friday. They had darshan at Tirumala on Saturday and in Srikalahasti on Sunday.
“The car collided head-on with a truck at around 1.45 pm on Tirupati - Srikalahasti highway while returning to Vijayawada on Sunday. A case was registered and investigation is on,” the DSP added.

A team of police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the government hospital in Tirupati for post-mortem. Police suspect that over-speeding could be the reason for the mishap.BJP AP unit president Daggubati Purandeswari condoled the death of the six people and demanded the State government to make arrangements for the shifting of bodies to Vijayawada.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirupati car collides with truck
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp