Six people killed as car collides with truck in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Six members of a family were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck head-on at Mittavarikandriga near Srikalahasti town in Tirupati district on Sunday.The deceased were identified as P Narasimha Murthy, J Srilatha, Akshaya, Venkataramanamma, Rajyalakshmi and Ramesh. Bharath (16) suffered severe injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment at the Srikalahasti Area Hospital, police said.

Renigunta DSP Bhavya Kishore said the seven-member family from Krishnalanka in Vijayawada had left for Tirupati at 8 pm on Friday. They had darshan at Tirumala on Saturday and in Srikalahasti on Sunday.

“The car collided head-on with a truck at around 1.45 pm on Tirupati - Srikalahasti highway while returning to Vijayawada on Sunday. A case was registered and investigation is on,” the DSP added.

A team of police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the government hospital in Tirupati for post-mortem. Police suspect that over-speeding could be the reason for the mishap.BJP AP unit president Daggubati Purandeswari condoled the death of the six people and demanded the State government to make arrangements for the shifting of bodies to Vijayawada.

