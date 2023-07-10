YSRC set to counter Pawan Kalyan's impact

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Days after Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan’s Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra concluded in the erstwhile East Godavari district, which saw a vitriolic attack against YSRC MLAs from the region by the actor-politician, the YSRC held a meeting with its MLAs and key leaders from Kakinada district reportedly to take stock of the situation following the yatra and its impact.YSRC regional coordinator PV Midhun Reddy met the YSRC MLAs and leaders in Kakinada on Sunday. Several BC leaders also attended the meeting.

According to sources, the YSRC leadership is of the view that the votes of strong Kapu community may tilt towards the JSP after Pawan’s yatra. The party leadership also discussed the silence of some Kapu MLAs on Pawan Kalyan’s attack against the YSRC government. Speaking before the meeting, Midhun Reddy maintained that they have no intention to go for early elections.

Pawan Kalyan, who toured Kakinada and Konaseema, targeted the YSRC MLAs from the two districts and more particularly Kakinada City MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy and Razole MLA Rapaka Varaprasad Rao. The party felt that Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham hitting back at Pawan Kalyan and veteran leader from the community Ch Harirama Jogaiah supporting the JSP chief, might have consolidated the Kapu votes in favour of the JSP.

Amid this, Midhun Reddy held the meeting, in which BC Welfare Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, MLAs Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy (Kakinada City), Kurasala Kannababu (Kakinada Rural), Parvatha Purnachandra Prasad (Prathipadu), Pendem Dorababu (Pithapuram), Jyothula Chantibabu (Jaggampeta) Housing Corporation Chairman D Dorababu participated.

The YSRC leaders were reportedly directed to intensify the door-to-door campaign and also effectively counter the criticism of the JSP and the TDP. The ruling party leaders were reportedly of the view that the JSP, which is likely to forge an alliance with the TDP in the ensuing elections, would focus on strengthening its foothold in the erstwhile twin Godavari districts, which have a strong Kapu vote base.

The party leaders were also asked to put an end to the differences among themselves and gear up for next elections. The party leadership is said to have indicated that allotment of the YSRC ticket to the sitting MLAs is largely dependent on their popularity graph in the surveys. Hence, they were asked to focus on taking the welfare schemes of the YSRC government to the people.

