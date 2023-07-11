Home States Andhra Pradesh

4,225 MSME units set up in Anantapur; provides employment opportunities to more than 13,000

General Manager of the Industries Department Nagaraja Rao said that the government has sanctioned financial sops worth Rs 120 crore to the MSMEs in the last four years. 

Published: 11th July 2023 11:57 AM

MSME

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By CP Venugopal
ANANTAPUR: In a giant leap in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, the highest of 4,225 MSME units in the State with a record investment of Rs 332.64 crore have been opened in the Anantapur district, providing employment opportunities to around 13,208 people in the 2022-23 financial year.

The single desk policy introduced by the State government to streamline the process of granting permissions for the manufacturing units is not only driving the industrialists from the State but also from neighbouring States like Karnataka, which are evincing their interest to set up manufacturing units in the Anantapur and Sri Satya Sai districts. 

The government has received a total of 426 applications under the single-desk portal and sanctioned permissions for 397 MSME units, of which 318 units have been established. Favourable conditions like water availability and new industrial policy are helping to tap more investments in the erstwhile Anantapur district.

According to the officials of the Industries Department, the number of employment opportunities from the MSME sector will double in the next two years as more manufacturing units are expected to open their doors in the Anantapur district. Meanwhile, the migration exodus by people of Anantapur in search of secured employment to Hindupur and other places has reduced with the establishment of the new MSMEs in the Anantapur region.

Dinesh from Tadipatri Mandal said that he has set up a sunroof manufacturing unit in collaboration with JSW Steel with Rs 1 crore investment and exporting the sunroofs manufactured from the unit to various places. He said he employs 15 people at his manufacturing unit.

General Manager of the Industries Department Nagaraja Rao said the government has sanctioned financial sops worth Rs 120 crore to the MSMEs in the last four years. 

Besides this, the government has given special incentives to industrialists who set up their manufacturing units. As a result, thousands of people got employment at these MSME units in the district.

