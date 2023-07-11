Home States Andhra Pradesh

Apologise to volunteers: Nani to JSP chief Pawan Kalyan

Nani said that when the JSP chief reacted to the comments on his family members, he should understand that his adverse remarks would also cause the same pain to the volunteers. 

Published: 11th July 2023 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Perni Venkataramaiah. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a broadside against Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan for his adverse remarks on village/ward volunteers, the ruling YSRC leaders accused him of spitting venom on the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government with his baseless allegations and demanded an apology from the actor-politician.

Speaking to media persons at the YSRC central office, former minister and MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said the figures of missing number of women from Andhra Pradesh mentioned by Pawan Kalyan during his Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra in Eluru were not given by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) but were of NCB (TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu).

Seeking to know whether it was fair on the part of Pawan Kalyan to level cheap remarks against volunteers, who are rendering selfless service, Nani demanded that the JSP chief tender an apology to volunteers. Mentioning that 16,765 people went missing during the previous TDP regime, Perni sought to know why Pawan Kalyan never questioned the former CM on the issue. 

“Both Naidu and Pawan are unable to digest the huge success of the volunteer system rolled out by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Hence, they are making baseless charges against the volunteers,” he observed. 

Maintaining that the YSRC never spoke about Pawan Kalyan’s mother, wife and children, Nani said when the JSP chief felt the pain of adverse remarks on his family members, he should also realise that his adverse remarks would also cause the same pain to the volunteers. 

Accusing the JSP chief of working with the sole intention to see Naidu as the Chief Minister, another former minister and MLA Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) felt that all the efforts of Pawan Kalyan to bring the TDP back to power would go to waste.

Speaking to reporters in Eluru, the former minister said the JSP chief portrayed volunteers as brokers with his adverse remarks. “Pawan Kalyan has no right to call Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by name without giving due respect to him. The JSP chief will never achieve the status of Jagan,” he remarked.

Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath strongly condemned the remarks of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan against the YSRC government. Speaking to media persons in Vizag on Monday, Amarnath said, “The people will revolt against Pawan Kalyan and show sandals to him if he continues his tirade against the YSRC government. 

While Lokesh, son of Naidu, is undertaking Yuva Galam Padayatra in one part of the State, Pawan Kalyan, foster son of Naidu, took out Vaarahi Yatra in another part. “If the two are honest, they should tour together after announcing an electoral alliance between the TDP and JSP,” he dared.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jana Sena PartyNani Pawan KalyanPerni Venkataramaiah
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp