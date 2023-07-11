Apologise to volunteers: Nani to JSP chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a broadside against Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan for his adverse remarks on village/ward volunteers, the ruling YSRC leaders accused him of spitting venom on the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government with his baseless allegations and demanded an apology from the actor-politician.

Speaking to media persons at the YSRC central office, former minister and MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said the figures of missing number of women from Andhra Pradesh mentioned by Pawan Kalyan during his Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra in Eluru were not given by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) but were of NCB (TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu).

Seeking to know whether it was fair on the part of Pawan Kalyan to level cheap remarks against volunteers, who are rendering selfless service, Nani demanded that the JSP chief tender an apology to volunteers. Mentioning that 16,765 people went missing during the previous TDP regime, Perni sought to know why Pawan Kalyan never questioned the former CM on the issue.

“Both Naidu and Pawan are unable to digest the huge success of the volunteer system rolled out by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Hence, they are making baseless charges against the volunteers,” he observed.

Maintaining that the YSRC never spoke about Pawan Kalyan’s mother, wife and children, Nani said when the JSP chief felt the pain of adverse remarks on his family members, he should also realise that his adverse remarks would also cause the same pain to the volunteers.

Accusing the JSP chief of working with the sole intention to see Naidu as the Chief Minister, another former minister and MLA Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) felt that all the efforts of Pawan Kalyan to bring the TDP back to power would go to waste.

Speaking to reporters in Eluru, the former minister said the JSP chief portrayed volunteers as brokers with his adverse remarks. “Pawan Kalyan has no right to call Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by name without giving due respect to him. The JSP chief will never achieve the status of Jagan,” he remarked.

Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath strongly condemned the remarks of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan against the YSRC government. Speaking to media persons in Vizag on Monday, Amarnath said, “The people will revolt against Pawan Kalyan and show sandals to him if he continues his tirade against the YSRC government.

While Lokesh, son of Naidu, is undertaking Yuva Galam Padayatra in one part of the State, Pawan Kalyan, foster son of Naidu, took out Vaarahi Yatra in another part. “If the two are honest, they should tour together after announcing an electoral alliance between the TDP and JSP,” he dared.

