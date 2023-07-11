CM inaugurates AIL Dixon Tech unit at Kopparthi cluster

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Published: 11th July 2023 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 11:47 AM

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday inaugurated the new manufacturing unit developed by AIL Dixon Technologies Private Limited, which has been leading the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) space in India, at the Kopparthi Mega Industrial Park in Kadapa district. He also laid the foundation stone for Virtualmaze Softys Private Limited and Teknodome India Private Limited. 

The AIL Dixon Technologies Private Limited, as per its strategically formed five-year plan, will manufacture CCTV cameras, digital video recorders (DVRs) and various other electronic items at one of its manufacturing units, with an investment of `127 crore. It will employ nearly 1,800 people in five years. The company will invest another `80 crore to increase the manufacturing capacity and to manufacture laptops, tablets and security cameras, and employ another 1,100 people in five years. 

The firm will further invest `125.26 crore to set up another manufacturing unit at the industrial corridor to employ 630 people. The firm has already employed 860 people by launching the manufacturing operations from its maiden unit in phase-1 of the YSR EMC cluster developed by the APIIC.

Virtualmaze Softys Private Limited, a pioneer in virtual-related software solutions since 2007 will manufacture batteries, GPS tracker smart PCB and other devices used in electric vehicles through its greening unit at Kopparthi. The company will set up its manufacturing unit with an investment of `71.10 crores in 7.2 acres and provide 1,350 employment opportunities. 

TeknoDome India Private Limited, an organisation based out of Dubai dealing with global brands as a distribution partner will invest `52 crore and set up its manufacturing unit in 2.95 acres to provide 200 jobs at the EMC in Kopparthi. The company has a strong relationship with Daewoo, Hansa, JVC, Kenwood, LG, Pioneer, Lenovo, Samsung, Lloyd, Acer, HP, Sony, and Toshiba and will manufacture home and kitchen appliances, IT items, car audio, home entertainment, gaming devices and smart watches at its unit.

Further, Channelplay Private Limited will set up its manufacturing unit with an investment of `100 crore and provide 2,000 jobs at the Kopparthi EMC. The firm involved in Electronic Manufacturing Solutions (EMS), Salesforce Outsourcing, Visual Merchandising and Loyalty Programmes produces soundbars, multimedia speakers, party speakers, and woofer speakers. On the third day of his official tour in the district, Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated several projects besides laying foundation stones for several others. 

CM inaugurates Rajiv Park

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Rajiv Park developed with an expenditure of `5.61 crore in Kadapa and laid the foundation stone for the new administrative building of the Kadapa Municipal Corporation.
He has also laid the foundation stones for the works of the Major Smart Water Drainage System, drinking water supply system to weaker section colonies and Kadapa sewerage and septage management. 

