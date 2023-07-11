Nara Lokesh terms Jagan a fake leader

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh has described Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a fake leader. “His (Jagan) education is fake, his political party is fake and his promises are fake, while the entire administration itself is a fake,” he remarked.

Accusing Jagan of deceiving even the government employees by not fulfilling the promise made to them on abolishing the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), Lokesh, in a release issued on Monday, said Jagan had also failed to implement the total prohibition promise made to the women.

Reminding that Jagan on the floor of the Assembly had promised to hike the monthly pension to Rs 3,000 for widows, physically challenged and the old age people by July 8, 2023, the birth anniversary of his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the TDP leader asked as to why the people should repose faith in Jagan when he failed to fulfil the promises.

When villagers of Tummalapenta Pattapupalem, in a memorandum submitted to him raised several problems during his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Lokesh promised to address all the issues soon after the TDP comes to power in the State. All the welfare schemes for the fishermen community, that were in force earlier, will be revived by the TDP government, he added.

