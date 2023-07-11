Pawan gets notice for remarks on volunteers; asked to provide evidence

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Monday served a notice on Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan a day after he alleged that ward and secretariat volunteers were involved in the trafficking of women in the State. He also claimed that Central intelligence agencies had informed him about the issue.

Taking strong exception to the remarks, Padma demanded the actor-politician submit evidence supporting his allegations within 10 days.

Pawan commenced the second leg of his Vaarahi Yatra from Eluru on Sunday. While addressing the gathering, he alleged, “Nearly 30,000 women in the State had gone missing. Only 14,000 were traced. Central intelligence agencies told me that local volunteers were collecting the data of widows and women living alone, and sharing the same with human traffickers.”

Speaking to reporters, Padma said the Women’s Commission has taken strong exception to the JSP chief’s comments and will initiate legal action if he fails to give a reasonable explanation.

'90% of missing women reunited with families'

“The commission will not spare Pawan, if he fails to reply to the notice and submit the Central intelligence reports that he referred to during the Eluru public meeting. His comments against the volunteers are disturbing. They feel that they are being branded as anti-social elements. Is it appropriate for Pawan Kalyan to make such remarks without evidence,” the Women’s panel chief sought to know.

Maintaining that approximately 1,400 cases of missing women have been booked in 2023 so far, Padma said police have traced and reunited more than 90 per cent of these women with their families.

“The incidents of women trafficking is high in BJP-ruled states. Movies also play a role in a number of missing cases of women and teenagers being booked. Pawan should back his allegations with proof or tender an unconditional apology to the volunteers,” she added.

Notice was served to the JSP chief under Section 14 (1) of the AP Women’s Commission Act, 1998 and he was instructed to provide the evidence in person or through representatives in 10 days.

Following his remarks, volunteers staged protests in various parts of the State and some ward volunteers, representatives of Mahila police and women’s organisations lodged a complaint with the AP Women’s Commission on Monday.

Meanwhile, leaders of the YSRC women’s wing, led by MLC Pothula Sunitha, met DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy and sought action against Pawan Kalyan for his comments against the volunteers.

