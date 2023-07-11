Pawan Kalyan changes statements; says not all volunteers are bad  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After facing strong criticism, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday retracted his comments on the volunteer system and said his remarks were not intended towards all the volunteers, but only for those who might take the wrong side. “One rotten fruit among 100 fresh fruits can damage the others too,” he quipped.

The actor-politician was addressing the party’s women cadre at Eluru on Monday evening after attending the Jana Vani programme in the morning.

“My remarks against the volunteer system were not intended to hurt the prospects of those who are paid Rs 5,000 a month. I, however, feel that the hidden potential of youth is not being tapped. Some of them might go on to become a scientist or set up a startup. Instead of using Panchayat Raj, revenue departments and the ruling party’s own system (for delivering government schemes), educated youth are being tied up in villages,” he said.

Pawan stated that some people privy to the Central intelligence agencies asked him if he was aware of the large number of missing women in the State.

If volunteers work for YSRC without doing their job, question them: Pawan

“The intelligence agencies claimed that there is a nexus between human traffickers and volunteers. They are not blaming everyone who is a part of the government, neither am I. However, they said the information collected is leading somewhere,” he maintained.

Finding fault with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing a parallel system, even though there is a Collectorate and Panchayat Raj system in place, Pawan alleged, “We are giving volunteers a chance to enter our houses. They have every minute information about a family right from the number of inmates in a house, Aadhar card number, income, marital status, number of children and where they studying, whether someone is in love or having an affair, and other private matters.”

Jagan might have introduced the system to strengthen his party, but the information they are gathering is too sensitive, the JSP chief said. Stating that the volunteer system was introduced only to control the people, he wondered, “If a government employee commits a mistake, we can complain to the higher officials, but who should I report to about an erring volunteer when he or she is not considered as a government employee? If a volunteer is not a government employee, how can the volunteer access the information of people?”

Further, Pawan asserted that district collectors and SPs should have each and every detail about the volunteers. “A WhatsApp group should be created to lodge complaints against erring volunteers. A toll-free number should be launched for the same,” he advised the government.

Urging the party’s women activists to keep an eye on the volunteers, he said, “If they do their job, we don’t have a problem. But if they work for the ruling party, question them.”

Taking exception against Jagan for not reviewing the volunteer system, Pawan appealed to widows, single women and parents of girl children to be cautious. The JSP chief advised the volunteers to keep a tab on their colleagues who might have bad intentions.

Challenging the government to register cases against him for his remarks, Pawan said, “The system has become a parallel police, administration and political force. This is Jagan’s design. Volunteers are being used to threaten those who raise their voice against the government.”

