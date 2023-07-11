Police constable booked in fake currency case, suspended

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In what seems to line with the OTT web series Farzi, a police constable from Aspari police station was booked under criminal cases on charges of circulating and exchanging fake currency notes.

The accused constable identified as P Vijaya Kumar, a native of Kosigi and working at Aspari police station under Aluru circle jurisdiction, used to extort money from people and give them fake currency notes in the ratio 3:1 (Rs 3 lakh for every Rs 1 lakh).

Speaking with TNIE, Kurnool district SP G Krishnakanth said that based on the complaints received, the Aluru police has suspended the constable and registered a case under sections 420, r/w 34 IPC, 489(B), r/w 511 IPC.

“We have formed a special team consisting of Adoni DSP Shivanarayana Swamy and Aluru circle inspector Venkateswarlu for a detailed probe into the matter,” SP added.

It is said that Vijay has allegedly collected Rs 30-Rs 50 lakh from several people in the last three years, promising them to give fake currency notes, the SP said.

According to sources, the police constable Vijaya Kumar and J Anjaneya, a YSRC party leader from Karumanchi village in Aspari mandal were friends and were involved in a currency exchange affair with Bellary, a Karnataka-based middleman. We are investigating this angle too, the SP added.

The police took action against Vijaya Kumar after receiving a complaint from one Jogi Anajaneya, a native of Karumanchi village in Aspari mandal. In his complaint, Jogi claimed that Vijay had taken Rs 4,80,000 from him and was about to give him a Rs 14,40,000 fake currency note.

