YSRC likely to oppose UCC, TDP yet to decide

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the Monsoon session of Parliament is set to commence on July 20, the political parties in Andhra Pradesh, the YSRC and TDP, are yet to officially announce their decision on whether or not to extend support to the BJP-led NDA government on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The Code proposes to have a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all citizens, irrespective of their religious affiliations.

According to a senior YSRC leader, the party is likely to oppose the UCC in all likelihood. “With less than a year left for elections, the ruling YSRC may consider the sentiments of minorities and oppose the Bill,” he explained.

“So far, we have not received any word from the leadership on the party’s approach to UCC. We are expecting to get clarity during the YSRC Parliamentary party meeting that will be chaired by party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy soon,” he said.

Stating that he personally welcomes the Bill, the senior leader maintained that the party leadership will take the final call and all MPs will have to abide by it.

YSRC has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha and nine MPs in the Rajya Sabha. As the BJP enjoys an absolute majority in the Lower House, Jagan’s support in the Upper House is crucial for the Central government.

TDP to take a decision on UCC ahead of session

On the other hand, the TDP has only one MP in the Rajya Sabha. It may be mentioned here that the Chief Minister had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last week. He had reportedly taken a nuanced stand on the issue as the YSRC has good support for minorities. He reportedly wanted the Centre to arrive at a larger consensus on the issue instead of pushing it in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, TDP MPs, too, said a decision on the UCC will be taken during the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party’s (TDPP) meeting that will be conducted three days before the Parliament Monsoon session begins.

“We have not deliberated on the Bill so far, but the issue will definitely be discussed during the TDPP meeting that will be chaired by party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. As we have to make our stand clear, we will have to go through what the Centre intends to achieve from the UCC Bill,” TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu told TNIE.

In the past, both the YSRC and TDP, though not a part of the NDA alliance at the Centre, have extended support to the Union government in and outside the Parliament on almost all issues. However this time, with an eye on the Assembly elections, both the political parties appear to be buying time before making the final call.

