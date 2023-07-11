Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC likely to oppose UCC, TDP yet to decide

Stating that he personally welcomes the Bill, a senior YSRC leader maintained that the party leadership will take the final call and all MPs will have to abide by it.

Published: 11th July 2023 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

UCC_Uniform

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express illustration | Soumyadip Sinha)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the Monsoon session of Parliament is set to commence on July 20, the political parties in Andhra Pradesh, the YSRC and TDP, are yet to officially announce their decision on whether or not to extend support to the BJP-led NDA government on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). 

The Code proposes to have a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all citizens, irrespective of their religious affiliations.

According to a senior YSRC leader, the party is likely to oppose the UCC in all likelihood. “With less than a year left for elections, the ruling YSRC may consider the sentiments of minorities and oppose the Bill,” he explained.

“So far, we have not received any word from the leadership on the party’s approach to UCC. We are expecting to get clarity during the YSRC Parliamentary party meeting that will be chaired by party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy soon,” he said.

Stating that he personally welcomes the Bill, the senior leader maintained that the party leadership will take the final call and all MPs will have to abide by it.

YSRC has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha and nine MPs in the Rajya Sabha. As the BJP enjoys an absolute majority in the Lower House, Jagan’s support in the Upper House is crucial for the Central government. 

TDP to take a decision on UCC ahead of session 

On the other hand, the TDP has only one MP in the Rajya Sabha. It may be mentioned here that the Chief Minister had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last week. He had reportedly taken a nuanced stand on the issue as the YSRC has good support for minorities. He reportedly wanted the Centre to arrive at a larger consensus on the issue instead of pushing it in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, TDP MPs, too, said a decision on the UCC will be taken during the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party’s (TDPP) meeting that will be conducted three days before the Parliament Monsoon session begins.

“We have not deliberated on the Bill so far, but the issue will definitely be discussed during the TDPP meeting that will be chaired by party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. As we have to make our stand clear, we will have to go through what the Centre intends to achieve from the UCC Bill,” TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu told TNIE.

In the past, both the YSRC and TDP, though not a part of the NDA alliance at the Centre, have extended support to the Union government in and outside the Parliament on almost all issues. However this time, with an eye on the Assembly elections, both the political parties appear to be buying time before making the final call.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uniform Civil CodeYSRC TDP
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp