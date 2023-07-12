Home States Andhra Pradesh

9-year-old murdered at tribal residential school

A letter, threatening other students with the same fate if they don’t leave the school, was found in the murdered boy’s hand.

Eluru SP Mary Prasanti and ST Commission member V Somasankar inspecting the ST residential school on Tuesday. (Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A nine-year-old boy, studying at the Andhra Pradesh ST Residential School in Puliramudugudem village in West Godavari district, was murdered by unidentified miscreants early on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Gogula Akhil Vardhan Reddy. 

A letter, threatening other students with the same fate if they don’t leave the school, was found in the boy’s hand. According to a press note released by the Buttaigudem Police Station, the class 4 student was found dead in the premises of the school which is adjacent to the Tribal Welfare Hostel. 

He belonged to the Konda Reddy tribal community. His parents lived in Urrinka village, 5 km from the Puliramudugudem. Akhil’s elder brother, a Class 6 student, lived in the same hostel. Police said contusion marks around the boy’s neck and a small scratch near his right eye were found. The investigation has revealed that Akhil went to sleep in the dormitory hall on Monday night, along with 10 other students. 

Gogula Akhil Vardhan Reddy

“At midnight, one of the boys noticed that someone had entered the room through a window which had no mesh. The unidentified person then opened the door to let another person enter the room. The duo then dragged Akhil out of the room. The witness did not raise an alarm as he was scared. In the morning, he found Akhil dead in the school,” police added.

Neither a warden nor a watchman were present at the hostel, they added. Based on a complaint from Akhil’s father, a case was registered and an investigation is underway.

District Superintendent of Police D Mary Prashanthi, Polavaram DSP Srinivasulu, and Buttaigudem police rushed to the school after receiving information about the murder. Akhil’s parents and locals also reached the spot. The dog squad was pressed into service to nab the criminals. 

Three teams have been formed to nab the accused in the case, the SP said and added that clues have been collected from the school. She exuded confidence that the assailants will be arrested soon. Meanwhile, VR Puram Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) project officer said disciplinary action has been initiated against three teachers, M Chinagangaraju, deputy warden K Srinivas, and night warden M Rajesh. 

Eluru district tribal welfare department deputy director SVS Naidu told TNIE that 125 students studied at the residential school. After study hours, the teachers also left the school. A watchman was appointed at the school, but he was suspended due to negligence in discharging his duties. Show cause notices will be issued to the school staff, he added.

State SC Commission member Somasankar rushed to the village and spoke to the parents and locals about the suspicious death of Akhil. He said police has launched an investigation to probe the case from all angles and hoped the criminals would be nabbed soon. Jangareddygudem revenue divisional officer (RDO) Jhansi Rani and ITDA project officer Satyanarayana were among those who visited the school.

