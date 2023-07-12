MCFPL case: Notices sent to subscribers who made cash deposits of over Rs 1 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP-CID, investigating the alleged Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt Ltd (MCFPL) fraud, has issued notices to subscribers who have made cash deposits of over Rs 1 crore, in violation of rules.

“Notices have been issued to those individuals who have made cash deposits towards their subscription amount, contravening the guidelines set forth by the RBI and the CBDT regarding cash transactions,” a CID statement said on Tuesday.

On its part, MCFPL assured its subscribers that they have not violated any provisions of the Income Tax Act or RBI guidelines.

“The company has been conducting its business well within the regulatory framework stipulated for the chit fund business very prudently. Our financial discipline is our strength, and we do not leave any scope for violations of rules at any time,” MCFPL said in a statement.

According to the AP CID, the RBI has put in place guidelines to maintain transparency and integrity of financial transactions, particularly in cases involving large sums of cash. The CID explained that it has specifically zeroed in on subscribers who have made cash deposits in chit groups amounting to over Rs 1 crore.

“These individuals are under scrutiny to determine the nature and legitimacy of their transactions. The investigating agency’s aim is to ensure that regulations set by the RBI and the CBDT, which are designed to prevent money laundering, financial fraud, and other illicit activities, are complied with,” the statement read.

The CID urged subscribers who have received notices to cooperate with the investigation. “By providing accurate and timely information, subscribers can assist the authorities in uncovering the truth and bringing the culprits to justice,” the statement said, adding that the investigating agency was committed to upholding the integrity of the financial system and protecting the interests of the general public.

Stating that the probe into the alleged financial fraud cases involving MCFPL is their top priority, the CID said measures are being taken to ensure a thorough inquiry.

MCFPL said the CID has been continuing its “fishing and roving inquiries” with malicious intentions to damage its business and its customer network. “After having obtained confirmation that an individual was a member of a chit, the CID should not have interfered with their privacy, as observed by the Telangana High Court.

This is nothing but contempt of court proceedings with complete disregard,” its statement said. MCFPL said that despite court directions, the CID has been releasing press notes time and again with the sole aim of defaming the company by harassing its customers across the state with a large and deep-rooted conspiracy to destabilise an established business with an unblemished track record.

MCFPL said the violations “imagined” by the CID in their press release are totally contrived, false, and devoid of any merit. The firm assured its subscribers that it had never been involved in any kind of violation of rules and regulations governing the chit fund business, including the Chit Funds Act, 1982, the IT Act, and all other acts.

