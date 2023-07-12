Home States Andhra Pradesh

Reserved teachers to solve absentee issue in schools 

As per the orders released by the Principal Secretary, CRMTs will be provided at the school complex level as a resource pool to maintain the continuity of academics.

Published: 12th July 2023 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to curb the absentee teacher problems in the single-teacher schools in the State, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has released orders to appoint Cluster Resource Persons (CRPs) as Cluster Reserve Mobile Teachers (CRMT), a substitute for single teachers in case of their leaves.  

According to Pravin Prakash, Principal Secretary (School Education), the government noticed that the continuity of academic activity in single-teacher schools in the State is getting disturbed whenever the teacher is absent accounting for various reasons, especially while availing his/her eligible leaves. 

As per the orders released by the Principal Secretary, CRMTs will be provided at the school complex level as a resource pool to maintain the continuity of academics. Each CRMT will look after 3-4 schools. 

Due to the current structure, there is an issue of dual control under which the CRPs report to both the Headmasters and the Mandal Education Officers, causing a conflict of decision-making. This dual reporting system has to go and the CRPs while working as reserve teachers will work directly under Mandal Education Officers, whenever the single teacher is on leave.

The Principal Secretary also informed that a mobile attendance application will be created by the Commissioner of School Education and State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha. During the leave sanction, the reliever’s name (Cluster Mobile Reserve Teacher) will be reflected online. He instructed the Commissioner of School Education and the State Project Director Samagra Shiksha, to take necessary action accordingly and ensure speedy implementation of the order.

Notably, the total number of single-teacher schools in the State is 9,602 and the total number of CRPs working in the State is 3,489.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cluster Reserve Mobile Teachers Cluster Resource Persons
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp