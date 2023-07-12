Reserved teachers to solve absentee issue in schools 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to curb the absentee teacher problems in the single-teacher schools in the State, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has released orders to appoint Cluster Resource Persons (CRPs) as Cluster Reserve Mobile Teachers (CRMT), a substitute for single teachers in case of their leaves.

According to Pravin Prakash, Principal Secretary (School Education), the government noticed that the continuity of academic activity in single-teacher schools in the State is getting disturbed whenever the teacher is absent accounting for various reasons, especially while availing his/her eligible leaves.

As per the orders released by the Principal Secretary, CRMTs will be provided at the school complex level as a resource pool to maintain the continuity of academics. Each CRMT will look after 3-4 schools.

Due to the current structure, there is an issue of dual control under which the CRPs report to both the Headmasters and the Mandal Education Officers, causing a conflict of decision-making. This dual reporting system has to go and the CRPs while working as reserve teachers will work directly under Mandal Education Officers, whenever the single teacher is on leave.

The Principal Secretary also informed that a mobile attendance application will be created by the Commissioner of School Education and State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha. During the leave sanction, the reliever’s name (Cluster Mobile Reserve Teacher) will be reflected online. He instructed the Commissioner of School Education and the State Project Director Samagra Shiksha, to take necessary action accordingly and ensure speedy implementation of the order.

Notably, the total number of single-teacher schools in the State is 9,602 and the total number of CRPs working in the State is 3,489.

