SC says no urgency, defers hearing on Amaravati case to December 

The Special Leave Petition was filed in September 2022 and the Supreme Court had stayed the High Court’s order to develop infrastructure in Amaravati within a stipulated time.

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court has posted the hearing of the Special Leave Petition of the State government challenging the High Court verdict on declaring Amaravati as the only capital, to December. The Apex court refused to take up an urgent hearing of the SLP filed by the government.

Former attorney general KK Venugopal, representing the State government, on Tuesday, sought an urgent hearing of the petition before the bench of Justice Sanjay Khanna and Justice Bhela M Trivedi. 

The bench turned down the plea and said it is not possible to take up the case urgently as there are important cases to be heard. When the bench asked whether notices were served on all the respondents (Amaravati farmers), the State government counsel said except for two ryots, who had died during the course, notices were sent to all. 

It may be recalled that the State government had filed the SLP challenging the March 3, 2022 verdict of the division bench of AP High Court declaring that Amaravati was the only capital of AP. 

The High Court stated that the State legislature lacked the competence to enact legislation on the three capital proposals and also directed the government to complete six months all the pending infrastructure works in Amaravati.

The SLP was filed in September 2022 and the Supreme Court stayed the High Court’s order to develop infrastructure in Amaravati within a stipulated time. The Supreme Court, however, did not stay the verdict of the High Court declaring Amaravati as the only capital.

