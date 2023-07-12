Seven killed as APSRTC bus plunges into canal

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Seven people, including a six-year-old, were killed when an APSRTC bus ferrying a wedding party fell into the Nagarjun Sagar canal on Podili-Darsi Road early on Tuesday.

Of the total 37 passengers on board the Indra bus, 18 suffered injuries. The incident reportedly took place around 1 am when the group was heading towards Kakinada from Podili to attend a wedding reception.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Azeez and Mullah Jani Begum, both aged 65, Abdul Hanif (60), Mullah Noorjahan (58), Shaik Rameej (48), Shaik Sabina (35) and Shaik Heena (6).

One of the injured passengers alerted the police and other relatives, following which a rescue operation was launched. District SP Malika Garg rushed to the accident spot and monitored the rescue operation.

Police said the bus fell from a height of 40-45 ft when the driver was trying to give way to a speeding private bus coming from the opposite side. Stating that there was not much water in the canal, they added that the reason for the deaths was suffocation as passengers who were sitting in the front were crushed under the weight of those sitting in the back.

After pulling out most of the passengers, police realised a six-year-old girl was trapped between two seats. She was rescued after much difficulty and shifted to the Darsi government hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Over-speeding or driver dozing off might not be the reason: District Collector

District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and other officials inspected the accident spot and visited the Darsi government hospital to console the bereaved family members. Among the 18 injured, four were shifted to Ongole KIMS, two to Guntur, and two others are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ongole.

The health condition of the 10 remaining passengers, who are in the Darsi hospital, is reportedly stable.

Speaking to reporters in Darsi, the district collector made it clear that over-speeding or the driver dozing off might not be the reason for the mishap. He ordered the set up of an inquiry committee, comprising a motor vehicle inspector (MVI), R&B executive engineer, local DSP and SHO (Station House Officer) as its members, to identify the cause of the accident. Based on the report of the inquiry panel, stringent action will be taken against the responsible people, Kumar said.

“We will take up a drive to clean the bushes along the road margins, arrange reflectors, speed breakers and sign boards at all accident-prone areas soon so that mishaps in the wee hours can be prevented,” he explained.

Govt announces ex-gratia

Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief and condoled the bereaved families. Jagan assured all possible support to the victims of the accident. The State government announced Rs10 lakh compensation to the next of kin of the seven deceased, Rs 2 lakh for the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and appealed to the government to support the kin of the victims.

