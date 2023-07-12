SIPB clears investment proposals worth Rs 13,295 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Investments Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Tuesday, cleared investment proposals worth Rs 13,295 crore.

Besides approving the proposal to set up a 1500 MW hydro storage power project by JSW Neo Energy at Bakkannavaripalli in Vempalle mandal of Kadapa district with an investment of Rs 8,104 crore, the SIPB also cleared Hero Future Energies affiliated company clean renewable energy proposal to invest Rs 2,450 crore on setting up of a 225 MW solar unit at Kotapadu in Nandyal district and 150 MW wind power units at Boyala Uppuluru in Anantapur, Nandyal and Kadapa districts.

The work will start in October 2023. The completion of the last phase of the project in 2025, will provide employment to 375 people.

The SIPB also gave its approval for setting up a hotel and resort at Annavaram in Visakhapatnam district by May Fair Hotels with an investment of Rs 525 crore providing direct and indirect employment to 750 people. The hotel project, consisting of villas, a shopping mall and a golf course, will be completed in four years.

The proposal of Hayat Group to set up the Hayat International Hotel at Peruru near Tirupati with an investment of Rs 218 crore, providing direct employment to 260 people and indirect employment to 1,296 people was also cleared. The project will be completed in three years.

CCL Food and Beverages got the approval of SIPB to set up its unit near Atchutapuram in Visakhapatnam district with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore, providing employment to 1,800 people.

The SIPB also approved the proposal of CCL Food and Beverages to set up its unit at Varadaiahpalem in Tirupati district with an investment of Rs 400 crore, which will provide direct and indirect employment to 950 people, besides benefiting 2,500 coffee growers.

It will produce 16,000 tonnes of coffee every year. The proposal of Gokul Agro Resources to set up an edible oil unit at Krishnapatnam in the Nellore district with an investment of Rs 230 crore was also okayed by the SIPB. It will provide direct and indirect employment to 1,200 people, besides benefiting 2,500 farmers.

Gokul Agro will also set up a cocoa butter and powder-making unit at Sri City in Tirupati district with an investment of Rs 168 crore, providing direct employment to 250 people and indirect employment to 800 people, besides benefiting 3,000 farmers.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister insisted that officials strictly enforce the specially enacted Act that provides 75 per cent of jobs to locals in private and government-sponsored industries in the State. The district collectors should monitor the implementation of the Act and send reports to the government once in every six months.

“We are providing land and other facilities to the new industries on the condition of giving 75 per cent of jobs to locals,” Jagan said and directed the officials to ensure that the Act is implemented in letter and spirit in all industries.

The support of locals is very important for the smooth and efficient functioning of these industries and the official machinery should keep this in mind, he suggested.

He also directed the officials to focus on developing desalinated water and supply it to the new units to avoid a shortage of water for the irrigation and drinking needs of the people.

The desalination technology used by Israel should be adopted. The officials should also ensure that the companies pay MSP to farmers for their products, he stressed.

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu, Ministers G Amarnath (Industries), A Suresh (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), RK Roja (Tourism) and Kakani Govardhan Reddy (Agriculture), Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries R Karikal Valaven (Industries & Commerce), Rajat Bhargava (Tourism), SS Rawat (Finance), K Vijayanand (Energy), K Praveen Kumar (GAD), Land Administration Chief Commissioner G Sai Prasad and other officials were present.

