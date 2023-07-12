Home States Andhra Pradesh

Volunteer system running parallel to govt: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Kalyan claimed that he had received several complaints against volunteers during his Jana Vani programme.

Published: 12th July 2023 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan continued his tirade against the volunteer system of the State government and sought to know why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced it parallel to legislature, executive and judiciary.

Addressing JSP women activists at Denduluru as part of his Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan said, “If some lapses take place in the administration, one can complain to the executive system. If the executive system too fails, one can lodge a complaint with the judiciary. But, where is the mechanism that can regulate the volunteer system, if it goes wrong?’’ he questioned.

The actor-politician sought to know where the entire data gathered by volunteers is stored, and who will be responsible if such sensitive data is misused. “Why is Jagan silent when a volunteer, who is supposed to render selfless service, has sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl?’’ Pawan Kalyan asked and said he would ensure that the parallel system is abolished.

Pawan Kalyan claimed that he had received several complaints against volunteers during his Jana Vani programme. “Some parents have stated that they are helpless even as volunteers are harassing their daughters. What right do the volunteers have to seek sensitive data like the number of women in a house, differences among couples and property disputes between brothers?’’ he asked.

The JSP chief went on to add that Jagan’s intention behind introducing the volunteer system was to take control over the people of the State. “When we started asking about where the sensitive data is going, the YSRC has resorted to personal attacks on me to sidetrack the issue,’’ he said and asked the party activists not to fall into the trap of the ruling party and educate people on the issue.

The JSP chief made it clear that he does not have any personal rivalry with Jagan but is opposed to his policies. “Educated youth are appointed as volunteers and are paid Rs 5,000. This is nothing but exploiting their potential. Instead, the government should strive for the development of industries in the State and focus on skill development for the empowerment of the youth,’’ he asserted.

