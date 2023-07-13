45 held, 51 kg of ganja seized in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking a whip on the ganja menace in the district, Krishna district police arrested 45 notorious ganja offenders, including consumers and transporters, from various police station limits in the district. A total of 51 kg ganja has been recovered from the accused, said the Krishna district SP P Jashuva.

He explained that a week-long special drive is being conducted in Chilakalapudi, Kruthivennu, Gudivada, Gannavaram, Unguturu, Penamaluru, Kankipadu, Veeravalli, Vuyyuru and Hanuman Junction police station limits to control ganja smuggling in the district. He also warned anti-social elements of stringent action, if they are found to be involved in any offences.

“All the arrested accused are notorious ganja offenders and were found running networks with youngsters and students in their locality. Consuming ganja has adverse effects on public health and youngsters need to keep themselves away from it,” Jashuva said.

“A detailed investigation is on to track and bust the network. If necessary, we are ready to invoke Preventive Detection (PD) Act against persons with criminal records,” Jashuva warned.

