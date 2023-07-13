Currency exchange case: Victims brought Rs 12 lakh, reveals remand report

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a fresh twist in the currency exchange case, the city police in its remand report stated that the victims had brought only Rs 12 lakh and that the Armed Reserve Inspector, along with three of her accomplices, extorted money from the victims, including a retired naval officer.

However, there was no mention of Rs 90 lakh as originally it was believed that the victims were persuaded to exchange notes worth Rs 1 crore.

The police presented the remand report to the first additional chief metropolitan magistrate court on Wednesday. It may be noted that the arrest of RI and two police personnel, including a home guard and constable, in the case had created a flutter in the city.

Though the incident happened on July 3, it came to light last Thursday after the victims lodged a complaint at MVP police station. The arrested were identified as real estate broker Vijjanna Suribabu, home guard Vantaku Srinivasa Rao, reserve constable Mahanti Hema Sundar alias Mehar and reserve inspector Bevara Swarna Latha.

According to the remand report, three of the accused, including the main kingpin Suribabu, met at a film shooting in Bheemili in May, while inspector Swarna Latha, who is passionate about films, also attended the shooting.

Mehar introduced Srinivasa Rao to Suribabu. Later, Suribabu and Srinivasa Rao became friends and on Swarna Latha’s advice, they hatched a plan to extort money after inducing gullible people to currency notes exchange in the wake of RBI’s decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes.

However, the accused did not have Rs 2,000 denomination notes to execute the plan, the report said. Suribabu allegedly approached retired navy personnel Kolli Srinivas, who was planning an investment. He convinced Srinivasa Rao to accept the money exchange plan as he would gain 10 per cent.

As per the plan, the accused extorted the money from the victim.

