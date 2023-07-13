‘Fish Andhra, Fit Andhra’, a boon for fishermen

Home States Andhra Pradesh

KADAPA: State government’s Fish Andhra Fit Andhra movement for the welfare of fishermen has become a boon for the aquaculture sector as the commercial breeding of fish in local ponds and water bodies are reaping good profits for fishermen in the Annamayya district.

Under the scheme, the Centre also provides incentives under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). The government has already opened 25 Fish Andhra retail outlets which have been doing brisk business. 

Under PMMSY, the Centre has been providing two kinds of subsidy assistance, while the State government provides 16 per cent and 24 per cent of subsidy respectively.

The government has sanctioned 10 mobile fish vending units which will be set up at a cost of Rs 3 lakh per unit, six vehicles to transport fish and 26 fish kiosks, and two fish value-added units to the district.

The government will provide a 60 per cent subsidy to SC and women beneficiaries and a 40 per cent subsidy on each unit to beneficiaries who belong to various other communities.

