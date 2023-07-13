Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government aims 100 per cent cancer screening in rural areas

Special Chief Secretary MT Krishnababu inaugurated the latest Positron Emission Tomography (PET) CT scan and 3D Mammography centre at Manipal Hospital on Wednesday in Tadepalli and Guntur district.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare), MT Krishnababu said that the state government has come up with an action plan to ensure 100 per cent cancer screening at the village level.

As a part of the programme, screenings will be done under the pilot project of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Visakhapatnam to carry out 100 cancer screenings in the Anakapalli district.

“Training programs have been organised for the Community Health Officers (CHOs), ANMs and ASHA workers. We will seek the help of all the private hospitals to perform screenings for oral and cervical cancer in women above 50 years of age,” the Chief Secretary said.

He inaugurated the latest Positron Emission Tomography (PET) CT scan and 3D Mammography centre at Manipal Hospital on Wednesday in Tadepalli and Guntur district.

Addressing the media on the occasion, MT Krishnababu informed that the government has been taking measures to control cancer by implementing a comprehensive cancer care programme in the State.

“Nearly 62,000 to 70,000 cancer cases are being registered each year and we had spent Rs 600 crores to serve the cancer patients through Arogyasri last year,” the Chief Secretary added.  

“Early identification of breast cancer in women will help in enhancing their lifespan through timely medication. Around 20 per cent of the cancer patients of the State go to Chennai or Banglore for cancer treatment. We aim to improve tertiary care in the State for the ease of such patients,” he said.

He made a call to the management of private hospitals to be a part of the Health Hub Policy introduced by the state government.

Speaking on the occasion, Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer (COO), of Manipal Hospitals, said, “PET - CT systems and their advanced applications have given physicians more confidence, enabling them to accurately target the disease and appropriately prescribe therapy, particularly in the worldwide fight against cancer and other dreaded diseases.”

Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospitals, said, “Clinicians worldwide say that PET - CT scans show the exact size and location of tumours, which enables them to prescribe the most effective treatment path for the patient. This system will help provide a better understanding of the disease, allowing for a more personalised course of treatment with the ability to monitor response to therapy.”

