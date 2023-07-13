Home States Andhra Pradesh

It’s not time to think about poll alliances: Naidu

Naidu made it clear that his top priority is to safeguard the interests of Andhra Pradesh and improve the living standards of the people.

Published: 13th July 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | Express)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said, “It is not time to think about electoral alliances.” Evading a direct reply on the reported alliance among the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party, Naidu said his focus is on taking the party manifesto to the people and developing the State.

Interacting with a group of media persons, Naidu said, “It is not the right time to talk about poll alliances. Leaders from that side (the BJP) as well as from the TDP are discussing among themselves about the possible alliance, but it is not the right time for me to respond on the issue.’’

He also chose not to react to the appointment of Daggubati Purandeswari as the president of the State BJP.
On other issues, Naidu made it clear that his top priority is to safeguard the interests of Andhra Pradesh and improve the living standards of the people.

Explaining the issues mentioned in the first part of the party manifesto released with the title ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’, Naidu said, “Though it is a herculean task to bring the State back on track of development, he has the confidence to drive the State towards growth.”

“Because of the large-scale destruction caused by the YSRC government, we will have to face several challenges after the TDP comes to power. But I am confident to create wealth by adopting the best policies and extending welfare schemes to the people in a better way,” he asserted.

Launching a broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP chief felt that Andhra Pradesh had fallen victim to the decisions of Jagan and his government. When asked about the TDP stand on the Uniform Civil Code Bill, which is likely to be tabled in Parliament in the ensuing session, Naidu said, “We have not discussed the issue so far.”

The TDP chief opined that the Maha Sakthi scheme announced by the party will certainly bring in radical changes in the lifestyle of women in the State.

“The schemes announced under ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ will be taken close to the people. We are planning a special campaign on the women’s welfare programmes and the details of which will be announced on July 14,” he said.

On the volunteer system, Naidu said, “There is no objection if volunteers stick to their responsibilities. If volunteers have political affiliations, it should not be tolerated. As they are taking the honorarium from the government, they should be accountable to the people. Collecting the personal data of people and sharing it with political parties is highly objectionable.”

Seeking to know what right the AP CID has to issue notices to those deposited more than `1 crore in Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited, he said there are the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate to look into such issues. But the State government, out of vendetta against media baron Ch Ramoji Rao, had resorted to such an act, he alleged.

TAGS
N Chandrababu NaiduTelugu Desam Party
