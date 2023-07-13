Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nitin Gadkari lauds plantation drive of NHAI

Gadkari said that the government will introduce bio-ethanol usage to reduce carbon emissions and bring down the prices of petrol and diesel in the country.

Published: 13th July 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari takes part in a plantation drive on the highway near Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari participated in a plantation drive and planted saplings at Kothapalem in Renigunta on Wednesday and launched the plantation drive to plant 1,000 saplings on the Renigunta-Naidupeta section of NH-71.

The National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI) organised a nationwide plantation drive at more than 300 projects and planted more than 3 lakh saplings, with a minimum of 1,000 plants planted in every project.

Gadkari said as part of constructing sustainable national highways and reducing the carbon emissions from vehicles on the national highways, the NHAI has taken up the plantation drive on a massive scale and planted nearly 2.74 crore saplings from 2016-17 to 2021-22 across the national highway stretches in the country and geo-tagged the saplings planted through Harit Path mobile app.

He said the government will introduce bio-ethanol usage to reduce carbon emissions and bring down the prices of petrol and diesel in the country.

Gadkari said the skilful approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to a tremendous expansion of the NH network. From 2014 to 2023, the length of national highways has almost doubled in the country, he said.

Later, Gadkari, along with Fresh Bus founder Sudhakar Reddy Chirra, flagged off the Fresh Bus EV bus fleet, the leading intercity bus service in India. Fresh Bus is already operating its EV bus services between Bengaluru and Tirupati at a fare of Rs 399 and planning to launch its inter-city services between Hyderabad and Vijayawada later this month.

Gadkari said, “The arrival and induction of electric buses will lead to a decrease in pollution and enable us to lessen our dependence on importing diesel and crude oil.”

